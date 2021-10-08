 Skip to main content
Pop Quiz with Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer
jalen wydermyer

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer holds onto the football while being tackled by Arkansas during their game earlier this season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

 MICHAEL MILLER, THE EAGLE

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer has shown his toughness on the field for three seasons in Aggieland, but there’s a little one who has the 6-foot-5, 255-pound end wrapped around his finger — or paw. Wydermyer shares his love for his dog along with music in this week’s Game Day pop quiz.

Q: What are some of the things you like to do away from football?

A: Most of the time I spend with my dog. My dog is my child, my baby Benzo. So, yeah, that’s all I do, really.

Q: What kind of dog?

A: It’s a Staffy Bull Terrier. Everybody calls him their little meatloaf, because he looks like a big meatloaf.

Q: How long have you had him?

A: I’ve had him for about two years now. He’s about to be 2 in December.

Q: What do you do together?

A: Well, I’ve always loved dogs, and my parents were telling me be careful by getting a dog in college, because you’re going to be so busy, and I said, you know what? I’m going to go ahead and do it. Most of the time he drives me crazy, because he’s such a baby and he chews up everything, but I love him to death. That dude kicks me out the bed when we sleep at night.

Q: The only guy that pushes you around around here?

A: He’s the only guy to push me around here. I mean, him and Kenyon [Green].

Q: What’s something about you that people outside the football program might be shocked to realize?

A: Everybody’s shocked to realize my music tastes. I listen to some country music. People are shocked to figure that out. I don’t know why. I’m from Texas, but they shocked to know that I listen to a lot Luke Combs.

Q: What got you into that?

A: My mother is from Alvin, the home of Nolan Ryan, which is a pretty country town, and that’s where I get my love of country music.

Q: Do you go to concerts? Do you know how to two-step?

A: I’ve never been to a concert. I wish I could go, but I’ve never been to any type of concert. But two-stepping ... I just learned how to two-step.

Q: If you could go to any concert, what would it be?

A: Oh, that would be a rap concert. That would be a Rod Wave concert.

