Pop Quiz with Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer has shown his toughness on the field for three seasons in Aggieland, but there’s a little one who has the 6-foot-5, 255-pound end wrapped around his finger — or paw. Wydermyer shares his love for his dog along with music in this week’s Game Day pop quiz.
Q: What are some of the things you like to do away from football?
A: Most of the time I spend with my dog. My dog is my child, my baby Benzo. So, yeah, that’s all I do, really.
Q: What kind of dog?
A: It’s a Staffy Bull Terrier. Everybody calls him their little meatloaf, because he looks like a big meatloaf.
Q: How long have you had him?
A: I’ve had him for about two years now. He’s about to be 2 in December.
Q: What do you do together?
A: Well, I’ve always loved dogs, and my parents were telling me be careful by getting a dog in college, because you’re going to be so busy, and I said, you know what? I’m going to go ahead and do it. Most of the time he drives me crazy, because he’s such a baby and he chews up everything, but I love him to death. That dude kicks me out the bed when we sleep at night.
Q: The only guy that pushes you around around here?
A: He’s the only guy to push me around here. I mean, him and Kenyon [Green].
Q: What’s something about you that people outside the football program might be shocked to realize?
A: Everybody’s shocked to realize my music tastes. I listen to some country music. People are shocked to figure that out. I don’t know why. I’m from Texas, but they shocked to know that I listen to a lot Luke Combs.
Q: What got you into that?
A: My mother is from Alvin, the home of Nolan Ryan, which is a pretty country town, and that’s where I get my love of country music.
Q: Do you go to concerts? Do you know how to two-step?
A: I’ve never been to a concert. I wish I could go, but I’ve never been to any type of concert. But two-stepping ... I just learned how to two-step.
Q: If you could go to any concert, what would it be?
A: Oh, that would be a rap concert. That would be a Rod Wave concert.