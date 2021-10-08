Pop Quiz with Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer has shown his toughness on the field for three seasons in Aggieland, but there’s a little one who has the 6-foot-5, 255-pound end wrapped around his finger — or paw. Wydermyer shares his love for his dog along with music in this week’s Game Day pop quiz.

Q: What are some of the things you like to do away from football?

A: Most of the time I spend with my dog. My dog is my child, my baby Benzo. So, yeah, that’s all I do, really.

Q: What kind of dog?

A: It’s a Staffy Bull Terrier. Everybody calls him their little meatloaf, because he looks like a big meatloaf.

Q: How long have you had him?

A: I’ve had him for about two years now. He’s about to be 2 in December.

Q: What do you do together?