Pop quiz with Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson

Texas A&M senior safety Demani Richardson returned for his fourth season in Aggieland after starting all 12 games last season and finishing third on the team in tackles with 65. He’s one of the team’s leaders on the field, but away from the field, Richardson says he is serious about gaming and fashion. He sat down with Eagle sports writer Travis L. Brown to take Game Day’s pop quiz this week ahead of the Aggies’ Week 2 matchup with Appalachian State:

Q: What have you thought so far about this team, and how you are progressing into Week 2?

A: We’ve been doing a good job. I feel like fall camp went really well. I feel like we found our leaders. I feel like we’ve been doing a good job of trying to hold guys accountable, making sure everyone stays doing stuff right on the field and off the field.

Q: What went into you decision to return for your senior year?

A: Part of the reason was because I wanted to prove what I had to do. I had more plays to make, and part of the reason is I want to win. I know I have the coaches. I have the players. I have the [things] right around here to win. I just wanted to prove that I could win and prove that I can do more and be a better player.

Q: What are some of your hobbies away from football?

A: My main thing is to play video games. Sometimes I online shop. Those are my main two things. Madden [and] I play Call of Duty: Warzone. I can beat anyone in Madden around here. I feel like I’m the best in College Station for sure.

Q: Who is your best competition on the team?

A: Brian Williams. He doesn’t play anymore, but he’s a really smart guy. Brian George, he’s pretty good.

Q: Does it help having real football knowledge to bring to the video game?

A: Definitely. I feel like I have an extra advantage over people who don’t play football, and I always use it and know what the weaknesses are in the defense. I feel like I can throw seam balls in Cover 3, because I know what many people don’t know.

Q: What kind of defenses do you like to run?

A: I run man mainly. I don’t like a lot of open zone, because people tend to find Madden beaters — they look on YouTube. I just play man and be user in the flats.

Q: What about on offense?

A: Normally I run one play, and if you can’t stop it, I keep running it. If you stop it, I find a different play and run that until you stop it.

Q: What are the top three things on your wish list when you online shop?

A: Definitely always shoes. Different types of shoes. I feel like I need a watch or something like that. And then shirts and pants. Just a couple of outfits.

Q: Do you have a style?

A: Sometimes I may wear like a big shirt, skinny jeans — but not too skinny — and designer shoes. That’s my go-to.

Q: What are the most expensive pair of shoes you own?

A: I have a pair of Diors.

— TRAVIS L. BROWN