Pop Quiz with Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson

Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson has separated himself as one of the Aggies’ standout defensive players for his physicality. The junior from East St. Louis, Missouri, sat down with The Eagle’s Alex Miller to take the Game Day pop quiz:

Q: Where has the defense started to progress?

A: The maturity level of the younger guys that are playing a lot ... I feel like that’s where our biggest step has been.

Q: What is it like running out of the tunnel on game day at Kyle Field?

A: Crazy. Walking down, you hear the crowd roaring. It’s so surreal. The crowd is going crazy when we’re running out. You’ve got the band playing. I don’t know ... it’s just hard to describe the feeling. You just have to be a part of it to understand it, honestly.

Q: Do you have to be a little careful with the smoke to not run into the goal post?

A: There’s somebody there with a light, but it is so hard to see the light. You see people run and then slow down right there to make sure they don’t hit the pole. It’s funny, because I know I do it. When I run out, I make sure I don’t [hit the pole].

Q: What have you grown to love about Texas?

A: The weather. I love how it’s always hot here. Back at home around this time, the early mornings it’s cold. Here it’s still hot. I love to call home when it’s snowing and stuff, because I like to brag that it’s always hot here.

Q: What do you enjoy doing when you return home to the St. Louis area?

A: Honestly, just see all my family members. It’s hard for me to go home, so the time I get to go home, I like to go see everybody I can.

Q: Do you have any hobbies away from football?

A: I like to game little bit. That’s about it. I like to go play basketball, but I can’t play during the season.

Q: Who would make up your five-man basketball team from the football team?

A: Me. I’d have to get Jardin Gilbert. Then I’d have to get Demani Richardson. ... So the game has changed now. You don’t really need the big post man. My big would probably be Kenyon Jackson, because he’s really tall, but he can shoot really good. Then I’d probably get Jalen Preston and [Tyreek] Chappell. ... We could beat anybody.

Q: Who are the hardest guys to tackle in one-on-one drills in practice?

A: For sure Ainias Smith. Evan Stewart. Honestly, any of the receivers. They’re all good. ... But them two for sure. You go against them and you aren’t there and you’re not ready, they’ll get the best of you for sure.

Q: You are going on your first true road trip this weekend. What is your favorite part about road trips?

A: We get to leave on Thursday and there’s not class on Friday for sure.

