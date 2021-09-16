Pop Quiz with 12th Man Connor Choate

Texas A&M junior deep snapper Connor Choate had little idea he might someday become the Aggies’ 12th Man, but now his life includes autographs and pregame flag carrying as the replacement for Braden White, A&M’s last 12th Man. Choate, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound graduate of Coppell, discusses how his life has changed since being named 12th Man during training camp in this week’s Pop Quiz.
Q: What was the first “Oh, crap” moment like when it hit you that you’re really the 12th Man?
A: Well, I was just thinking ... it was just funny doing media stuff like this, because I’d never done it before. Long snapper is not a position that’s in the spotlight, and now you’ve put the 12th Man into it. It’s something that I really like. But the first “Oh, crap” moment was seeing it on Twitter. I was like, 12th Man, Connor Choate. I just couldn’t help but laugh. I was like, “How did we get here? This is insane.”
Q: It was nothing you were hoping for?
A: No. I just sat down and [head coach Jimbo Fisher] was talking and he was like, “We have some business to take care of.” I was like, “OK,” just sitting there, and then I hear my name like ... gulp. Oh my gosh. This is crazy. I called [former Texas A&M punter] Braden Mann, and he didn’t believe me.
Q: He thought you were pranking him?
A: I called him, and I was like, “Hey, Braden, you won’t believe this. I’m the 12th Man.” And then he goes, “Shut up,” and then just hung up the phone, and I had to call him back like, “I’m not kidding.” I had to get [A&M place-kicker Seth Small] on the phone and tell him, too.
Q: What’s the funniest or weirdest interaction you’ve had so far as the 12th Man?
A: I had one kid ... he gave me a shoe to sign, and I was like, “Are you sure?” And he’s like, “Yes, I’m sure.” He was a little 12-year-old kid, but that was pretty funny. Yeah, that was after the Kent State game.
Q: Do you feel nervous before leading the team on the field while carrying the flag?
A: Oh, yes. So we had gone over this, and they were like, “Hey, I need to see you. We are going to go over giving you the flag and running.” And I was like, “OK ... I’m just going to run out with it.” But what I didn’t realize is that when you’re running and you’re like this with the flag that you could hit the goal post. And they told me that and were like, “Yeah, that’s something to watch out for.” So all I could think about is just hitting the goal post, and I made sure to get very right of it. I thought I’d hit it, and so I was putting the flag down. That’s all I could think about when I was running out with it.
Q: Where did you run in the pack when you took the field in years past?
A: Oh, very back. I was in the very, very back. So now it’s total opposite. Now I’m in the front. It’s kind of funny just going from one end to where I don’t really care where I am in the pack to like, “Hey, I got to get to the front next to Jimbo.” So that’s pretty cool.
Q: Is there a game the Aggie specialists play to kill time during practice?
A: We just incorporated a new drill into our practice. It involves a soccer ball, and it’s basically like monkey in the middle. We’re passing it around, and two people are inside. That actually gets pretty intense for how simple the game is. We do a lot of games ... 3-on-3 football, you know, a little tag football’s going on.
Q: Wasn’t wiffle ball a thing in the past?
A: Wiffle ball was big last year. Sadly, we lost the ball, so we’re still waiting on another ball to come in, but ping pong has been picking up.
Q: Who is the most competitive?
A: Probably [fullback and backup deep snapper] Jacob Graham is just going to lay his body on the line. Probably take his doubles partner out with him, diving in for a ball or whatever. I would say that he’s the most competitive, but the best is [punter Nik Constantinou]. Nik is the best ping pong player.
Q: What would make this season a memorable one?
A: Getting an SEC championship here would be big and kind of get us over the hump. In years past, I think we were right on the cusp of it and just kind of focusing on each game week-to-week. You look around the SEC, and we don’t have an easy road to get there, but I think we’re plenty ready and have plenty of talent, and I really like our chances this year. Just knocking down our goals one by one: SEC championship, winning the West and stuff like that, and then the rest will take care of itself.