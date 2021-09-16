Pop Quiz with 12th Man Connor Choate

A: I called him, and I was like, “Hey, Braden, you won’t believe this. I’m the 12th Man.” And then he goes, “Shut up,” and then just hung up the phone, and I had to call him back like, “I’m not kidding.” I had to get [A&M place-kicker Seth Small] on the phone and tell him, too.

A: Oh, yes. So we had gone over this, and they were like, “Hey, I need to see you. We are going to go over giving you the flag and running.” And I was like, “OK ... I’m just going to run out with it.” But what I didn’t realize is that when you’re running and you’re like this with the flag that you could hit the goal post. And they told me that and were like, “Yeah, that’s something to watch out for.” So all I could think about is just hitting the goal post, and I made sure to get very right of it. I thought I’d hit it, and so I was putting the flag down. That’s all I could think about when I was running out with it.