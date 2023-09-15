Texas A&M fifth-year punter Nik Constantinou has fully integrated himself in not only Texas A&M culture, but a Texan way of life. The Australian has averaged 43.2 yards per punt for his career, while also serving as the Aggies’ holder. He has managed to learn the finer points of living in the Lone Star State. Here is a pop quiz with Constantinou.

This interview has been slightly edited for clarity.

Q: Now that you’ve had several years, what would you say is the most American or Texan thing about you?

A: I think my love of barbecue is probably the most Texas thing. I’ve always heard about how good it was, but until I got up here and tried it, you can’t really compare it to anywhere else. So, definitely the barbecue.

Q: What’s your go-to meat?

A: Brisket, but I’ll do turkey, all the above.

Q: Do you have any favorite spots in College Station?

A: I think Cooper’s is my favorite barbecue place, but Rudy’s is amazing, too. Those are my two favorite, I’d say, but Cooper’s brisket is my all-time [best] in this town.

Q: Texas Monthly has their Top 50 barbecue joints each year, have you been across the state to any of them?

A: It’s definitely on the bucket list. I haven’t done it yet, but definitely later in time, I do want to do that and explore. I’ve heard, especially places like Austin and that, there’s amazing barbecue. So, definitely something I want to get down to.

Q: What’s your go-to side?

A: I’d say the cream corn, which is something I’ve never had before, until I got here, which is amazing — and mac and cheese.

Q: When did being a holder come into your repertoire?

A: It’s sort of part of the resume now with punters. You’re expected to hold and if you don’t, you really can’t make it to that next level as well. Obviously, before I punted, I’d never held before. It’s one of those fine art things where kickers are very pedantic. So, if the ball is tilted a little bit this way, compared to that way, it changes the whole dynamic of the kick. So, it’s something I had to pick up, but I also really enjoying doing it.

Q: What does the practice look like for holding?

A: It’s very technical. Everything you do has to be perfect. You have the perfect spot on the ground where the kicker is looking at, so when you catch that ball, the expectation is that you hit that spot every time. You don’t want to cloud your mind with too many thoughts, because that’s when you can start messing up with all that kind of stuff. Really, just trying to break it down as simple as possible and it’s see ball, catch ball and put it on the spot. That’s what I try to do.

Q: Was holding something you learned in Australia, before you came up here?

A: I learned about it in Australia, but I wasn’t really good at it until I got to A&M and really practiced it. Obviously, I had Braden Mann that 2019 year, who was holding, so I got to look at him and look at different techniques and then work on my craft, so by the time 2020 came, it was all good.

Q: How is your passing arm for broken field-goal attempts?

A: It’s not too bad. Hopefully, we don’t have to use it, but it’s not that bad.