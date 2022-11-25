Players say maturation next step for Texas A&M football team

A common analogy came to Layden Robinson as he thought about how the Texas A&M football team got to this point, which is searching for just its fifth win of the season Saturday against LSU in the Aggies’ 2022 finale.

“Sometimes teams learn the hard way, going through rough and difficult times and have to be experienced, because sometimes when you are little, your mom may say don’t touch the stove, and you touch the stove, and you burn your hand,” Robinson said. “And you [realize] I can’t touch that stove no more. We’re just going through that right now.”

At 4-7 overall and in last place in the Southeastern Conference West at 1-6, the Aggies’ problems can be tied to inexperience on the field. A&M has nine potential freshman starters, a number that balloons to 15 when you include sophomores.

But Robinson also looks at A&M’s immaturity off the field as the one thing about the season he would change.

“It wasn’t the culture of this team,” Robinson said. “Coach [Jimbo] Fisher holds this team to a high standard. It’s just being a young team full of young cats. You’re going to experience some trouble with that sometimes.”

A&M has suffered two rounds of suspensions for freshman players. The first included defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie and wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart for a violation of team rules A&M’s third game of the year against Miami. The second involving Harris, Marshall, offensive lineman PJ Williams and defensive lineman Anthony Lucas has been indefinite since the aftermath of A&M’s loss at South Carolina on Oct. 22.

Williams also was arrested this week on a possession of marijuana charge spawning from a traffic stop by College Station police for erratic driving. Harris was driving the car at the time of the traffic stop, according to the probable cause statement, but he was not arrested.

Sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III also sat out the majority of A&M’s loss at Auburn due to a conflict between Muhammad and the A&M coaching staff on his decision to wear arm sleeves, according to a tweet from Muhammad after the game.

Muhammad returned to action last week in A&M’s 20-3 win over Massachusetts. As for Harris, Marshall, Williams and Lucas, it is unknown when or if the quartet will return to play for A&M, adding to the question marks about what shape the roster might take for next season.

“Just a commitment from the team in general,” Robinson said of what needs to change next season. “Just focus on what we do outside the lines that affects what’s inside the lines as well. That should help, just a focus and commitment from everybody on the team that will lead to success on the field.”

Fisher said he’s disappointed with the season and that a losing record without a bowl game isn’t meeting the expectations of the program.

“It makes you evaluate everything you do and what you do and try to keep the guys and understand that you can’t let circumstances define who you are,” Fisher said. “It doesn’t mean your content with them or you’re happy with them, but how you go about your business and the daily process, whether you’re winning and 11-0 or you’re having the season like we’re having right now, the process of how you go about yourself and who you are as a person can’t change. It challenges you, and it makes you stronger in the future. Hopefully you learn from it, but it’s not fun when it’s going on. I can promise you that.”