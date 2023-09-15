After a game in which he threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns, most of which were under pressure, little blame for Texas A&M’s 48-33 loss at Miami could be lumped onto the shoulders of sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman.

Offensive lineman Layden Robinson confirmed as much in his full-throated pledge of allegiance to the Aggies’ talented quarterback.

“He’s that leader, that guy that you need in the huddle,” Robinson said, voice rising through the short monologue. “Make no mistake, he is the quarterback that we need. That is a great quarterback right there. I don’t care how this performance went. That’s a great guy, that is a great quarterback and that is my brother. We need to do a better job of protecting him up front and we’re going to do that and he’s going to take the front of leading us there.”

Miami’s barrage of pocket pressure was extraordinary in the scope of college football that day—no other quarterback had more drop backs under pressure than Weigman in Week 2, according to Pro Football Focus. Some of the blame is pointed at the offensive line, but Weigman has room to grow as well, according to head coach Jimbo Fisher and former Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel.

Throughout Saturday’s game Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry brought various kinds of pressure, whether it be by blitz or by defensive line stunt. Delayed blitzes were especially effective in getting pressure on Weigman.

When asked if A&M’s running backs were doing enough in pass protection, Fisher was quick to say the backs had little to do with the problem. It came down to Weigman’s ability to identify and declare Miami’s Mike linebacker and slide the offensive line pass protection in the right direction.

“It’s really important in the week to go watch that blitz cut up and say, ‘Where are they able to blitz from pre snap? And then where do they actually send the blitz from?’” Starkel told The Eagle on a weekly video feature. “Once that ball is snapped and you sort of get an idea throughout the week of, if they’re bringing this funky front where it kind of messes with our protection, I know they can only do one of two things out of this and I can eliminate that based off of field space, based off of all the safeties rotating down to the right and left and I can now send my protection towards that rotation.”

This process of studying and reading defenses is a complicated process that takes experience for a young quarterback to master. When Starkel played for the Aggies in 2017, experienced center Erik McCoy, who now plays for the New Orleans Saints, made all the protection calls for the team. In hindsight, Starkel said he wished he’d of fought harder to take on that responsibility.

“You don’t want your center declaring your pass protections, because your quarterback does not always know when he’s hot,” Starkel said. “There’s a lot of times where I dropped back, thinking I’m all good and then I get smoked by a defensive end or by an outside linebacker that comes backside and I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t even know how that happened. What was going on with our line on that one?’… I really did a disservice to myself and our team by not saying, ‘Hey Coach, give me that responsibly. Let me understand that part of our game.’”

Some blame does go onto the offensive line, Starkel said. When Miami ran defensive line stunts which looped a defensive end behind the rushing offensive line on a delayed rush, the offensive line has to communicate and slide over one man to pick up the outside rusher. That communication was not always obvious, he said.

“Miami is basically saying, ‘We’re going to make your offensive line communicate mid-play and if one of those pieces doesn’t work, now we’ve got a free hitter,’” Starkel said.

The Aggies graded at a 54.5 in pass block and a 53.5 in run block against Miami, according to PFF. Through the first two games, left tackle Trey Zuhn III and right tackle Chase Bisontis have allowed the most pressures. Nine have come from Zuhn in 90 opportunities, including seven quarterback hurries, one quarterback hit and one sack. The true freshman Bisontis has allowed seven pressures in 71 opportunities, adding in four quarterback hurries, two hits and one sack.

Though he has seen only 36 pass blocking snaps, guard Kam Dewberry has graded the highest through two games in pass blocking at 82.4.

As a unit, A&M’s overall 52.0 pass blocking grade ranks 106th in the nation, according to PFF, which is the lowest rated Southeastern Conference team.

Starkel said he believes these issues are not difficult fixes. Saturday’s 3 p.m. bout with Louisiana-Monroe is a good opportunity to work on these communication issues before SEC play starts the week prior against Auburn. A lot of that will come down to how much individual players spend extra time watching film of opponents pass rush on their own time, he said.

“It’s taking time to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to value this, because it’s going to keep us on the field, it’s going to help us sustain drives and is going to help us win games, ultimately. So let’s take that extra time,’” Starkel said. Thirty minutes a day and this problem is solved and you’re not going to get a pressure that you have not seen or had not thought of on a Saturday that you didn’t already work on through the week.”