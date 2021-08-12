Parker, Sloan top 20 getting degrees

Former Texas A&M running back Sirr Parker, who had the game-winning touchdown catch in a 36-33 double-overtime victory over Kansas State in the 1998 Big 12 Championship game, will be among 20 current and former Aggie athletes to get their degrees Friday at Reed Arena.
Parker earned his degree in agricultural leadership & development as did former men’s basketball guard Donald Sloan who made four NCAA tournament appearances (2007-10).
Here are current or former Texas A&M athletes scheduled to earn degrees Friday at Reed Arena.
Baseball: Turner Larkins, University Studies-Business; Dustin Saenz, University Studies-Business
Football: Elijah Blades, University Studies-Race, Gender and Ethnicity; Jacob Groff, Sport Management; Aaron Hansford, Communication; Hezekiah Jones, Sport Management; Sirr Parker, Agricultural Leadership & Development; Josh Rogers, Telecommunication Media Studies; Derrick Tucker, Recreation, Park & Tourism
Men’s basketball: Donald Sloan, Agricultural Leadership & Development
Men’s swimming & diving: William Karau, Industrial Distribution; Hudson Smith, Construction Science
Men’s tennis: Hady Habib, Sport Management
Men’s track & field: Josh Brown, Sport Management
Volleyball: Morgan Davis, University Studies-Business
Women’s basketball: Destiny Pitts, Technology Management;
Women’s swimming & diving: Jing Quah, Biomedical Sciences; Camryn Toney, Kinesiology
Women’s track & field: Deborah Acquah, University Studies-Leadership; Madeline O’Hanion, Human Resource Development
Sciences/Youth Development
“I am incredibly proud of these Aggies for receiving their degrees this weekend,” A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said. “Here at A&M we want to give our student-athletes everything they need to excel on the field of play and in the classroom. This is the culmination of that vision. All of the hard work they have put in throughout their journey is symbolized as they walk across the stage. They are now Former Students and we cannot wait to see what they do beyond this moment. Congratulations and Gig’Em!”