Parker, Sloan top 20 getting degrees

“I am incredibly proud of these Aggies for receiving their degrees this weekend,” A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said. “Here at A&M we want to give our student-athletes everything they need to excel on the field of play and in the classroom. This is the culmination of that vision. All of the hard work they have put in throughout their journey is symbolized as they walk across the stage. They are now Former Students and we cannot wait to see what they do beyond this moment. Congratulations and Gig’Em!”