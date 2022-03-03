Parents of alleged victim arrested on charges of assaulting Texas A&M WR Demond Demas

Demas also was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana last March during a traffic stop. He has been suspended by the university and is not with the football program, according to an athletics department spokesperson.

“Our Title IX handles all that,” Fisher said. “You don’t ever want guys to make mistakes, not for themselves but for the other people they make mistakes to. You don’t ever want to condone that. Our Title IX office will handle that, and that’s out of our hands.”

“We learned that there was a warrant out for the arrest of Demond Demas [on Tuesday],” Buzbee said in a statement. “Upon learning of such, Demond insisted upon turning himself in which he quickly did. Demond has been accused of a misdemeanor and has now been released on a minimal bond. We look forward to demonstrating that this is all an unfortunate misunderstanding. Demond Demas is a solid young man and a generational talent. He looks forward to clearing his name and moving on to be the best student and athlete he can be. In the meantime, we will let the process play itself out and will address the misdemeanor allegation in court, in due course.”