Parents of alleged victim arrested on charges of assaulting Texas A&M WR Demond Demas

The parents of a girlfriend allegedly assaulted by Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas were arrested Thursday by the University Police Department on Class C misdemeanor assault charges, according to Brazos County jail records.
At approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday, the father of the alleged victim assaulted Demas, while the mother of the alleged victim assaulted one of Demas’ family members according to the police report. The incident occurred outside the Memorial Student Center before a scheduled on-campus student conduct hearing for Demas, according to Lt. Bobby Richardson of the University Police Department. There were no serious injuries, Richardson said.
As of Thursday afternoon, both parents remained jailed, each on $1,000 bail.
Demas was arrested Wednesday morning on a family violence charge, a Class A misdemeanor, and released on $5,000 bond later that afternoon. A verbal argument between Demas and the girlfriend escalated into a physical altercation, according to the probable cause statement provided by the Brazos County Sheriff’s department. The statement said Demas pushed his girlfriend’s head into a wall, and when she bit his shoulder, Demas threw her off a bed to the floor. The statement said her top teeth bit through her bottom lip and caused bleeding, swelling and loose teeth.
Demas also was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana last March during a traffic stop. He has been suspended by the university and is not with the football program, according to an athletics department spokesperson.
A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher spoke briefly on Demas’ arrest and suspension Thursday during a press conference previewing upcoming spring drills.
“Our Title IX handles all that,” Fisher said. “You don’t ever want guys to make mistakes, not for themselves but for the other people they make mistakes to. You don’t ever want to condone that. Our Title IX office will handle that, and that’s out of our hands.”
Former A&M University System Regent Tony Buzbee, A&M Class of 1990, is representing Demas and released a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“We learned that there was a warrant out for the arrest of Demond Demas [on Tuesday],” Buzbee said in a statement. “Upon learning of such, Demond insisted upon turning himself in which he quickly did. Demond has been accused of a misdemeanor and has now been released on a minimal bond. We look forward to demonstrating that this is all an unfortunate misunderstanding. Demond Demas is a solid young man and a generational talent. He looks forward to clearing his name and moving on to be the best student and athlete he can be. In the meantime, we will let the process play itself out and will address the misdemeanor allegation in court, in due course.”