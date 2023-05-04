Antonio Johnson and Jalen Jones didn’t opt out of their senior years at Texas A&M to be third-day NFL draft picks. That doesn’t mean they won’t have successful NFL careers, but the odds aren’t in their favor, especially Jones who went in the seventh round to Indianapolis.

I wouldn’t bet against them, but if current Aggies are ever faced with the same decision, they need to remember what happened to Johnson and Jones.

A junior opting to return for his senior year has never been more plausible. A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith, who opted to return, has an name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation of $703,000 according to On3.com. That ranks 51st on its list of college athletes. Smith might not get that much, but he could get more. Smith will decide what his NIL rights are worth.

If he had declared for the NFL draft, his worth basically would have been based mainly on where he gets drafted, which is the case for Jones and Johnson.

Jones, who was the fourth pick in the seventh round, will sign a four-year contract worth approximately $3.96 million and receive a signing bonus of approximately $114,000. Most if not all of Jones’ guaranteed money will come via the signing bonus. Typically, the majority of seventh-round picks will be cut by the end of the preseason, in which case they won’t earn their rookie salary. The NFL’s minimum rookie salary for 2023 is $750,000 via the collective bargaining agreement.

So if Jones makes a team this year, he’ll come close to making a million. But if he’d have returned for his senior season and improved his draft stock and made the third round next year, he’d get approximately a $1 million signing bonus, a better contract and be almost a lock to make the team.

Johnson’s situation is different. Most thought he’d be a second- or third-round pick, not last until the fifth round to Jacksonville. Heck, a few thought he could slip into the first round. He slipped all right.

The reality is there were 31 players picked in the first round, but at least another 31 are touted by someone as a “possible” first-rounders.

Johnson’s fall is perplexing, yet most NFL teams passed on him at least four times, some five or more considering he was the 25th pick in the fifth round. He’ll sign approximately a $4.1 million contract with a $301,000 signing bonus. So if he makes the team, he’ll make over a million in his first season.

But if Johnson would have returned to A&M and climbed up to the second round, we’re talking a $6 million contract with a $1.4 million signing bonus. That’s a big difference plus you can throw in whatever NIL money he might’ve made this coming season.

Johnson and Jones returning to A&M would have been huge for the Aggies. You wouldn’t have been able to wipe the smile off the face of A&M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin if Johnson and Jones joined Smith and safety Demani Richardson in returning. I’d think having them back would have made A&M’s defense a whole touchdown better. That’s immeasurable over the course of a season, probably worth at least one more victory.

Now maybe both Johnson and Jones were ready to move on. You can bet they’re looking ahead, not dwelling on what could have been.

The NFL was, is and will always remain the goal for college football’s best players, but no longer do they have to go there to be treated like a professional or even paid like one. College football has never had more to offer.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.