Ole Miss-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter breakdown

FIRST QUARTER

• Quick start: Ole Miss needed less than two minutes to go 75 yards for a 7-0 lead. Wide receiver Dayton Wade was wide-open on a wheel route for an 18-yard touchdown reception after the Rebels had six straight positive runs.

• Coming up big: Texas A&M true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Moose Muhammad III on fourth-and-1 to cap an eight-play, 77-yard, game-tying drive.

• Ending with a bang: A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson and lineman LT Overton combined to tackle Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-3 from the A&M 15-yard line on the final play of the quarter.

• Key statistic: A&M had two possessions and two touchdowns, scoring its most points in the first quarter this year.

SECOND QUARTER

• No first down: Ole Miss safety A.J. Finley made a sure tackle of Evan Stewart for a 2-yard loss on a pass completion in the flat on fourth-and-3 from the Ole Miss 34.

• What a fake: Ole Miss’ J.J. Pegues had a 4-yard run on a fake punt from the Ole Miss 16 on fourth-and-4 to pick up a first down. Pegues was among three up backs in punt formation. The play survived a replay review.

• Points-saving catch: Ole Miss’ Wade made a one-handed catch of a pass behind the line of scrimmage for a 5-yard loss to the A&M 28. Wade, who was tackled by A&M’s Tyreek Chappell, probably saved Ole Miss a turnover with the tough catch. Jonathan Cruz hit a 46-yard field goal on the next play.

• Key statistic: The teams combined for three sacks, three punts, three third-down conversions and three points in the quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

• Lots of help: Pass interference calls on A&M’s Chappell and Jaylon Jones and a facemask penalty on Shemar Turner helped fuel Ole Miss’ 13-play, 94-yard, go-ahead touchdown drive. All three penalties happened on third down.

• Wheeling, dealing: Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo had a 56-yard reception to the A&M 7, getting open down the left sideline on a wheel route. It was Ole Miss’ longest play of the game at that point.

• Too much of No. 1: Mingo had three key plays during Ole Miss’ 85-yard touchdown drive. He had a block on Zach Evans’ 28-yard run and a clearing block on Evans’ 23-yard reception on a swing pass to convert third-and-11 from the Ole Miss 42. He ended the eight-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown reception.

• Key statistic: A&M had 72 yards of offense and six penalties for 31 yards in the period.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Big stop: Ole Miss turned the ball over on downs at the A&M 38 on an incomplete pass from Dart to wide receiver Jordan Watkins. A&M defensive back Jacoby Mathews pressured the quarterback on the play.

• Big catch: Stewart caught a 36-yard pass at the Ole Miss 2, making the catch as he jumped with Ole Miss’ cornerback Deantre Prince for the ball. A&M freshman wide receiver Noah Thomas caught a 2-yard touchdown pass two plays later for his first collegiate reception.

• Crowd muffler: Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins bulled his way for 61 yards on the first play after A&M had pulled within 24-21. He had three more plays to finish the 75-yard touchdown drive.

• Key statistic: A&M has a four-game losing streak for the first time since 2005.

— ROBERT CESSNA