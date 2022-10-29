 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ole Miss-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter breakdown

  • 0

FIRST QUARTER

• Quick start: Ole Miss needed less than two minutes to go 75 yards for a 7-0 lead. Wide receiver Dayton Wade was wide-open on a wheel route for an 18-yard touchdown reception after the Rebels had six straight positive runs.

• Coming up big: Texas A&M true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Moose Muhammad III on fourth-and-1 to cap an eight-play, 77-yard, game-tying drive.

• Ending with a bang: A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson and lineman LT Overton combined to tackle Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-3 from the A&M 15-yard line on the final play of the quarter.

• Key statistic: A&M had two possessions and two touchdowns, scoring its most points in the first quarter this year.

People are also reading…

SECOND QUARTER

• No first down: Ole Miss safety A.J. Finley made a sure tackle of Evan Stewart for a 2-yard loss on a pass completion in the flat on fourth-and-3 from the Ole Miss 34.

• What a fake: Ole Miss’ J.J. Pegues had a 4-yard run on a fake punt from the Ole Miss 16 on fourth-and-4 to pick up a first down. Pegues was among three up backs in punt formation. The play survived a replay review.

• Points-saving catch: Ole Miss’ Wade made a one-handed catch of a pass behind the line of scrimmage for a 5-yard loss to the A&M 28. Wade, who was tackled by A&M’s Tyreek Chappell, probably saved Ole Miss a turnover with the tough catch. Jonathan Cruz hit a 46-yard field goal on the next play.

• Key statistic: The teams combined for three sacks, three punts, three third-down conversions and three points in the quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

• Lots of help: Pass interference calls on A&M’s Chappell and Jaylon Jones and a facemask penalty on Shemar Turner helped fuel Ole Miss’ 13-play, 94-yard, go-ahead touchdown drive. All three penalties happened on third down.

• Wheeling, dealing: Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo had a 56-yard reception to the A&M 7, getting open down the left sideline on a wheel route. It was Ole Miss’ longest play of the game at that point.

• Too much of No. 1: Mingo had three key plays during Ole Miss’ 85-yard touchdown drive. He had a block on Zach Evans’ 28-yard run and a clearing block on Evans’ 23-yard reception on a swing pass to convert third-and-11 from the Ole Miss 42. He ended the eight-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown reception.

• Key statistic: A&M had 72 yards of offense and six penalties for 31 yards in the period.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Big stop: Ole Miss turned the ball over on downs at the A&M 38 on an incomplete pass from Dart to wide receiver Jordan Watkins. A&M defensive back Jacoby Mathews pressured the quarterback on the play.

• Big catch: Stewart caught a 36-yard pass at the Ole Miss 2, making the catch as he jumped with Ole Miss’ cornerback Deantre Prince for the ball. A&M freshman wide receiver Noah Thomas caught a 2-yard touchdown pass two plays later for his first collegiate reception.

• Crowd muffler: Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins bulled his way for 61 yards on the first play after A&M had pulled within 24-21. He had three more plays to finish the 75-yard touchdown drive.

• Key statistic: A&M has a four-game losing streak for the first time since 2005.

— ROBERT CESSNA

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas A&M Postgame Press Conference: Ole Miss

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert