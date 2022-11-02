Ole Miss-Texas A&M offered plenty to talk about other than good football

Ole Miss’ 31-28 victory over Texas A&M last Saturday was entertaining and exciting. The Aggie offense had by far its best game of the year led by true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. The Rebels continued their amazing season, closing in on double-digit wins for a second straight year despite losing 11 starters from last year’s team, including quarterback Matt Corral.

The game had plenty to offer, but there were a couple hiccups.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin talked to at least a couple of the Aggie players. Kiffin said it was in fun, which certainly fits his MO. But as competitive as games are and considering comments made in the offseason by many coaches, including A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Kiffin, the last thing any game needs is coaches talking to opposing players.

A&M, though, did give Kiffin a reason to be talking about Aggie players in his postgame comments. A&M’s defense couldn’t stop Ole Miss’ up-tempo offense, which had 530 yards on 83 plays, both season-high efforts by an Aggie opponent. The Aggies had eight defensive players go down with injuries, leading Kiffin and others to insinuate they were faking injuries to stifle Ole Miss’ momentum.

“It is what it is,” Kiffin said afterward. “There’s a way around the rule, and I’m not going to say they did it, but what are the analytics of that happening and seeing the players like a play or two later back out there?”

Play stopped eight times for injured A&M defensive players, Kiffin said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches’ teleconference. All but one of those players returned, many of them after one play, Kiffin said, adding that Ole Miss didn’t send video to the league office or file a complaint.

Teams potentially faking injuries has been a hot topic over the years with the plethora of up-tempo offenses. Before the season the NCAA announced it would not add rules that would give officials authority to penalize teams that are believed to be faking injuries, but schools can report the allegations to the NCAA.

“It obviously doesn’t deter one from doing it with the rules that they have,” Kiffin said. “In talking to officials that saw the same thing as me ... they’re like, we can’t do anything. There’s nothing they can do about it.”

Accusing a coach or player of faking injuries is a slippery slope. No coach in his right mind would encourage a player to fake an injury. You can imagine the reaction if players later admitted that was happening.

Coaches, however, don’t need to say anything. Players are savvy enough to know when a timeout would help. Some players probably also have figured out 30 seconds of national air time is good for their name, likeness and image deals. A fake injury for them could serve two purposes.

The bottom line is safety has to come first. The violent game lends itself to stingers, cramps, numbness and so many more things. Players should be concerned when anything doesn’t feel right. The key is to err on the side of caution, but there’s also the integrity of the game to consider and the uniform you wear.

A&M seemingly would be one of the last schools to fake an injury. The motto is Aggies don’t cheat, steal or lie.

“If any of the minor game injures are faked, then our defensive coordinator should be reprimanded,” an Aggie emailed me and others have mentioned. “Let’s win or lose the right, honest way.”

How to deal with potential fake injuries has been discussed in coaches’ meetings, but no action has been taken, Kiffin said.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach suggested that injured players remain out for the series on Wednesday’s teleconference.

“For player safety, keep him out for the entire series,” Leach said, adding that “there’s definitely people who fake injuries.”

Missing a series seems fair. Most teams have only two or three double-digit series per game, so an injured player wouldn’t be missing that many plays. Leach also offered a set number of plays — five or 10 — if some balk on a whole series.

Players suspended for a half for targeting has improved safety. Maybe sitting all injured players for five plays seemingly would solve the problem.

It also might force teams to have more players ready to play, which might not be a bad thing.

Even with the injury timeouts, A&M couldn’t slow down Ole Miss’ attack. That’s the concern if you’re an A&M fan. They Aggies have been bad on run defense all year but hit a low in that game. In their defense, they were missing preseason All-American defensive back Antonio Johnson, and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper played sparingly. That’s two of their top tacklers. Of course, Johnson has missed the last two games and Cooper also missed the South Carolina game. Why? With injuries. A&M’s at 3-5 and is more upset about real injuries than Kiffin is at 8-1 with opponents possibly faking them.

