Texas A&M has hired Ole Miss assistant coach Marquel Blackwell at its running backs coach, according to multiple reports.

The 43-year-old Blackwell was with Ole Miss for one season after spending three seasons at Houston, where he was co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for a year before taking over the running backs. Other stops for Blackwell included Toledo (2016-17, running backs) and West Virginia (2018, running backs).

Blackwell played quarterback at South Florida (1999-2002), returning to his alma mater as quarterbacks coach from 2009-11. Blackwell at A&M will replace Tommie Robinson, who joined Fisher’s staff in 2020 from LSU, but was not retained after this past season.

— Eagle staff report