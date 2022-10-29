Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin has last laugh over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field

Before Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin started his postgame press conference after the Rebels’ 31-28 win over the Aggies on Saturday night at Kyle Field, he glanced at a TV in the back of the room that aired Jimbo Fisher’s press conference and joked he wanted to listen to it first to see if Fisher called him and Alabama coach Nick Saban clowns.

Those comments came minutes after Kiffin told an SEC Network reporter on the field postgame that maybe Fisher had a Joker outfit for him when asked what he was going to dress up as for Halloween.

Kiffin and Fisher had banter over the offseason regarding the Aggies’ top-ranked 2022 recruiting class. On National Signing Day in February, Kiffin joked that he “didn’t know if Texas A&M was going to incur a luxury tax on how much they paid for their signing class.” Fisher responded that day and said coaches that accused A&M of buying its recruiting class are “clown acts.”

“When someone attacks you personally and calls you and my good buddy Coach Saban that we’re both clowns, you take that personal,” Kiffin said. “Glad we won. I guess I can be a clown for Halloween now.”

During the game, Kiffin appeared unpleased with the number of injuries the A&M defense suffered. The Rebels ran an up-tempo offense throughout the game, and a number of Aggie defenders fell to the ground with minor injuries in between plays. None of A&M’s injuries appeared to be severe. Almost all Aggie players who went down during the game were able to return to the field after a play or two.

“You guys saw whatever it was,” Kiffin said. “At one point it was eight defensive injury timeouts all on defense. So, you know, whatever. It is what it is. There’s a way around the rule and I’m not going to say they did it, but what are the analytics of that happening and seeing the players like a play or two later back out there.”

Whether or not A&M tried to slow the Rebels on offense with fake injuries, it didn’t help. Ole Miss mashed through the Aggie defense on the ground for 390 yards on 63 carries. Quinshon Judkins led the way with 205 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries.

Kiffin noted A&M had a good defensive stretch when the Aggies switched from a three-man to a four-man front.

Multiple times in the second half, Kiffin was spotted on the field talking with A&M defenders.

While an Ole Miss’ 2-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter was being reviewed, Kiffin walked toward the goal line and appeared to share words with A&M freshman safety Bryce Anderson. On the Rebels’ ensuing drive, Kiffin and A&M safety Demani Richardson also appeared to converse.

“I was just having fun with them,” Kiffin said. “Those kids are highly energetic and a lot of five-stars. Kind of fun to mess with. It was all good.”