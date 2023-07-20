NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin would have been a great stand-up comedian. He’s as entertaining as they come.

Kiffin also speaks his mind, which at times gets him in trouble. But his views on name, image and likeness (NIL) and the NCAA transfer portal are spot on, calling this time in college football “the disaster that we’re in.”

Kiffin is for players having a chance to get paid. But the portal has allowed them to freely move around to get money via NIL, which has no uniform policies. It’s created a free-wheeling, free-agency system that even professional sports have never seen.

“I’m not complaining about it because we take advantage of free agency, but at the same time, I don’t think that’s really good for college football,” Kiffin said Thursday on the final day of SEC Media Days.

Ole Miss’ roster reflects the times with 40 new scholarship players this season, 25 of them transfers.

College football has become a pay-for-play system in which the schools with the most aggressive donors will rule, Kiffin said. If things don’t change, the winningest teams will be the ones that spend the most money to top the recruiting rankings. On that thought, Kiffin has company.

Kiffin, entering his fourth season at Ole Miss, was asked where his school’s boosters rank in the SEC when it comes to that.

“I am not about to start putting rankings out on boosters from top to bottom in the conference,” Kiffin said. “God, I want to so bad, though.”

The media laughed, because you know Kiffin would have reveled in rattling off the list.

He has the credentials to rank them. He was Tennessee’s head coach in 2009 and was Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014-16. The 48-year-old Kiffin also was the youngest head coach in the history of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders at 31 and was the nation’s youngest coach at 33 during his year at Tennessee.

Kiffin in not ranking the SEC’s boosters showed maturity or possibly common sense. Then again, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey might deserve the most credit.

“The commissioner said, ‘Remember, we’ve grown a lot and you don’t have to respond to every question to show everybody you have the answer,’” Kiffin said. “So I’m going to do that on this situation.”

It’s hard for Kiffin not to speak his mind. He poked fun at A&M when it signed 2022’s top-ranked recruiting class, saying he “didn’t know if Texas A&M was going to incur a luxury tax on how much they paid for their signing class.”

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher wasn’t amused, saying hard work and a team effort by his staff landed that class.

Kiffin’s comments were overshadowed five month later when Alabama’s Nick Saban and Fisher had a war of words.

Saban accused A&M of buying its class and Fisher responded by calling Saban despicable and a narcissist. Saban later apologized, saying he shouldn’t have mentioned Texas A&M or Deion Sanders and Jackson State when talking about teams buying players through NIL. Sankey reprimanded both Fisher and Saban. They’ve put the incident behind, refusing say anything derogatory when asked, but Kiffin didn’t mind poking A&M again at the SEC spring meetings in Destin.

“I struggle letting it go on those things,” he said. “My SID tells me to let it go, but when someone says that NIL has nothing to do with why someone signs at their place and they signed the best class in history of recruiting, I struggle with that statement.”

All those comments are antiquated considering NIL’s current role in collegiate athletics, but the fallout from what Fisher, Kiffin and Saban said will be revisited to a certain extent when A&M plays Alabama at Kyle Field on Oct. 7 and the Aggies visit Ole Miss on Nov. 4. The winning coach of those games gets added time to smile, because A&M won’t play them in 2024.

By the time A&M does play Alabama and Ole Miss again in 2025 or ’26, hopefully, college football will have a better handle on NIL and the transfer portal.

We can only hope. If not, Kiffin probably will have even more to say.

•

Kiffin on Thursday was on a roll with electronic media, saving his best for last as the final two questions took up a quarter of the allotted time.

A reporter needed 50 seconds to just ask the first question.

“That was a long one,” Kiffin said. “That’s not coffee, that’s Red Bull.”

Nick Brooks from WTVY in Dothan, Alabama, followed by saying he gets mistaken for Kiffin at high school football games and could the Ole Miss coach see why?

“That was the longest question and that was the strangest question,” said Kiffin as he looked at both guys.

Brooks said he’s also mistaken for comedian Daniel Tosh when asked by Kiffin who at times goes wheels off and has fun when recognized.

“I’ll be walking through somewhere and somebody will be like, ‘Are you Lane Kiffin?’” he said. “I’ll be like, ‘No, I hate that dude. He sucks.’”

The ploy saves Kiffin time.

“It’s really cool,” Kiffin said. “Because the conversion is over and you can keep moving.”

Kiffin’s daughter, who is a freshman at Ole Miss, is following in her father’s lead.

“She’s like, ‘I don’t like all the attention because of the last name,’” Kiffin said. “People will be like, ‘Oh, are you Landry Kiffin?’ And, she’s like, ‘Nope, I’ve heard bad things about her.’”

Kiffin apologized to Brooks for being paired with him, but offered advice.

“I would embrace it, I would just go with it,” Kiffin said. “You’d probably get free drinks at places and stuff, just depending on what state you go to in the SEC.”

Brooks said he once sent to his mother a college picture of Kiffin sporting a goatee. She thought it was her son.

“What’s your mom’s name? Kiffin said, managing a grin as the media laughed. “I gotta ask my dad some questions now.”

•

Kiffin praised Saban, calling him the best coach of all-time. Georgia is the SEC kingpin right now, having won back-to-back national championships. Saban has new coordinators and lost 10 players to the NFL, which means he’ll be at his best, Kiffin said.

“That’s why we have [Paul] Finebaum so he can motivate him every other year,” Kiffin said “And say, ‘Oh, his dynasty is over and this is the end of Saban.’

“And we’re like, ‘Hey, thanks a lot for pissing him off.’ And, Paul is always wrong on this subject. And he just did it [again] the other day.”

•

Kiffin of course is big in social media.

“I took a different approach than most coaches, which is kind of what I do in a lot of areas when it comes to social media, especially Twitter,” Kiffin said.

One of the tweets Kiffin made on @Lane_Kiffin on Thursday was: Having a daughter is like having a broke best friend who thinks you’re rich. That supported what he told the media a few hours earlier.

“I just started it and wanted to make it feel like I was normal person and comment just like I was a normal person,” Kiffin said. “And [I’d] retweet things without having a meeting with my SID to figure out whether this is the proper thing to tweet. If, I had [to do that], I wouldn’t be tweeting much.”

He has more than 629,000 followers who are glad he speaks his mind.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.