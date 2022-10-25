Ole Miss football team looks to get healthy at Texas A&M's expense

The 15th-ranked Ole Miss football team will try to regain its winning touch at the expense of reeling Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.

The Rebels (7-1, 3-1) are coming off a 45-20 loss at LSU. Ole Miss scored 17 points on its first three possession, but it was all LSU thereafter. Ole Miss gave up 500 yards, 252 of it on the ground as LSU averaged 5.3 yards per carry. The Rebels had 10 penalties for 111 yards. Ole Miss had only one drive of more than 50 yards after piling up 206 yards on its first three possessions.

“We’ve got to learn from it,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “We’ve got to improve in certain areas.”

Ole Miss, which has benefitted from a soft schedule that included only one ranked team, will close the regular season with four games against Southeastern Conference West teams starting with A&M (3-4, 1-3) . The Aggies have lost three straight but were ranked sixth in the preseason.

“No time to sit around and mope with it,” Kiffin said Monday at his weekly press conference. “We’re getting ready to go play probably one of the top five rosters in America. I think [A&M signed] eight five-star players a year ago, most ever. These guys are ultra-talented, and we’re going to play in one of the top-five hardest places to play. That’s a combination obviously that makes you have to do a lot of things right in order to have a chance to win. We’ve got a lot of work to do this week and got to get better.”

Ole Miss, which went into Baton Rouge, Louisiana, averaging 271.1 yards rushing per game to rank third in the country, was held to a season-low 117. Freshman sensation Quinshon Judkins had 111 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, never getting caught behind the line. But Ole Miss was missing Zach Evans, who had rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns on 100 carries in the first seven games, and fellow junior transfer Ulysses Bentley IV had only one carry for minus 3 yards.

“[We] overplayed Quinshon Judkins because Zach Evans wasn’t available, and Ulysses Bentley IV really was questionable and limited,” Kiffin said. “I think [Judkins] played 71 plays or something like that. That’s not ideal. Hopefully we’ll get healthy to help that. Just got to do a better job in a lot of areas.”

Evans is dealing with a leg injury while Bentley, a former all-conference player at SMU, injured his wrist against Georgia Tech in the team’s third game.

Ole Miss also has decided to limit carries by quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is the team’s third-leading rusher with 63 carries for 378 yards. He had only 10 carries for 7 yards against LSU, which included three sacks for 26 lost yards.

“We had really made a decision moving forward not to run the quarterback very much, so you didn’t see him run very much in that game or moving forward, just from long-term thoughts with that,” Kiffin said.

Mobile quarterbacks have hurt A&M. Sam Houston State’s Jordan Yates had 60 yards on 14 carries. Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson had 105 yards and a TD on 18 carries, and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe had 83 yards on 17 carries.

A&M suspends three freshmen

A&M has indefinitely suspended defensive back Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams, according to TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci.

An A&M spokesman said Tuesday morning he was checking into the report about the trio of freshmen who were part of an incoming class ranked the best in the nation.

Marshall, who made his third start in last week’s 30-24 loss at South Carolina, has 11 receptions for 108 yards. Harris, who has played in five games, has 14 tackles. Williams played in the opener against Sam Houston State.

Gamecocks get Bonham Trophy

South Carolina, which defeated A&M for the first time in nine meetings, is showcasing the series’ Bonham Trophy that goes to the winner. The trophy is named after James Butler Bonham, a hero at The Alamo and an alum of South Carolina. The winning team’s state governor originally was supposed to keep the trophy for two weeks before it returns to its permanent display at The Alamo in San Antonio.

“Let’s find that trophy wherever it is and get it in Columbia,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said in the postgame press conference. “Gov. [Henry] McMaster if you can call the Texas [Gov.] Greg Abbott. Is that his name? If somebody can call Gov. Abbott and find out where that trophy is, let’s get it to Columbia, please.”

A replica of the trophy was at Beamer’s press conference Tuesday and will be on display in the Columbia area for two weeks before landing at the Saluda County Historical Museum in Saluda, South Carolina, about 60 miles west of Columbia.