Offensive line play improving for both Texas A&M, Auburn

Texas A&M’s running game seemingly has found its stride. The 13th-ranked Aggie football team has rushed for 573 yards in the last two games, the first time they’ve had back-to-back games of at least 280 rushing yards in Southeastern Conference play since 2012, the year they joined the league.
A&M had those big games against Missouri and South Carolina, which rank 81st and 130th against the run nationally, but the Aggies have had success on the ground against tougher competition since solidifying their offensive line, which returned only one starter. Against Mississippi State on Oct. 2, A&M moved All-American Kenyon Green back to left guard, the position he played last season, and sophomore right guard Layden Robinson returned after missing two games with an injury. The unit seemingly has played better each week.
A&M (6-2, 3-2) has 828 yards rushing in the last four games, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. For the season, the Aggies are averaging 188.1 yards rushing per game, which ranks 41st nationally — 38 spots higher than four weeks ago. A&M also has allowed only one sack in the last four games.
“I always believed in those guys even when people was talking down on them,” A&M junior running back Isaiah Spiller said of his offensive linemen. “I still believe in them. They’re doing an outstanding job with Kenyon being the leader.”
A&M’s offensive line will get a stiff test Saturday against the 12th-ranked Auburn Tigers (6-2, 3-1), who rank 26th against the run allowing only 98.5 yards rushing per game. Auburn also ranks fourth in the country in tackles for loss at 7.2 per game.
“They’re getting penetration, creating negative plays,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “They’re back to healthy. Their linebackers [Zakoby] McClain and [Owen] Pappoe are back now. They’ve got great depth. Up front, they’re physical.”
Auburn has nine possible defensive starters who have made at least 16 career starts. But how A&M’s offensive line fares against that veteran unit is only half of Saturday’s line of scrimmage story. Auburn’s offensive line is coming off arguably its best game of the season as the Tigers rushed for 207 yards in a 31-20 win over then-No. 10 Ole Miss.
“I did think we played physical in this last game, which was good,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. “We’re always trying to do that, so we’ve just got to continue with those things moving forward.
Auburn’s offensive line had four new starters last season, and the unit proved to be a weak link in a 6-5 season that ended with former head coach Gus Malzahn getting fired. The Tigers averaged only 162.5 yards rushing per game rushing to rank 67th in the country.
All five starters returned this season led by center Nick Brahms, a three-year starter.
“They’ve gotten better,” Harsin said. “I don’t know the exact percentage. They’ve improved. We’ve had different guys at the guard and tackle positions come in and play, which has been good, so we’ve got a little bit of depth there. But I think a lot of it just goes back to just the repetition of what we’re doing, the practice habits, the study habits, the mentality.”
A&M’s line is the strength of a defense that returned nine starters. The Aggies have 12 sacks in the last four games and held three of those opponents under 100 yards rushing.
Auburn is averaging 197.4 yards rushing per game to rank 36th. Running back Tank Bigsby is coming off a 140-yard effort against Ole Miss. Bigsby, who had 68 yards in a 38-23 victory at Arkansas, has 688 yards rushing for the season.
“When he runs the football, they’re a different team,” Fisher said.
Quarterback Bo Nix ran for 30 yards and two scores against Ole Miss and has 189 for the season.
“He can beat you with his legs [and] his arm,” Fisher said.
A&M beat Auburn 31-20 last year on the strength of its rushing game, amassing 313 yards on the ground. Spiller had 120 yards on 20 carries, and Devon Achane added 99 yards on nine carries. The Tigers tackled them behind the line only once.
So for this season, Spiller has 761 yards rushing on 123 carries (6.2 average) and Achane has 608 yards on 86 carries (7.1). They’ve combined for 39 receptions for 369 yards.
“These guys can go,” Harsin said. “They’re really good receivers as well. Just looking at their stats in the passing game as well, those guys stand out.”
• NOTES — The A&M-Auburn game is a sellout, A&M announced Wednesday. ... The A&M athletics department will host Hooey Yell Fest at 8 p.m. Friday on the Zone Plaza headlined by Randall King. SEC Nation will broadcast live on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40) from 9-11 a.m. Saturday on the Zone Plaza, where the Paul Finebaum Show will air live from 2-6 p.m. Friday, and Marty & McGee will broadcast live from 8-9 a.m. Saturday.