Offensive line play improving for both Texas A&M, Auburn

All five starters returned this season led by center Nick Brahms, a three-year starter.

“They’ve gotten better,” Harsin said. “I don’t know the exact percentage. They’ve improved. We’ve had different guys at the guard and tackle positions come in and play, which has been good, so we’ve got a little bit of depth there. But I think a lot of it just goes back to just the repetition of what we’re doing, the practice habits, the study habits, the mentality.”

A&M’s line is the strength of a defense that returned nine starters. The Aggies have 12 sacks in the last four games and held three of those opponents under 100 yards rushing.

Auburn is averaging 197.4 yards rushing per game to rank 36th. Running back Tank Bigsby is coming off a 140-yard effort against Ole Miss. Bigsby, who had 68 yards in a 38-23 victory at Arkansas, has 688 yards rushing for the season.

“When he runs the football, they’re a different team,” Fisher said.

Quarterback Bo Nix ran for 30 yards and two scores against Ole Miss and has 189 for the season.

“He can beat you with his legs [and] his arm,” Fisher said.