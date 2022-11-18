November nonconference matchups could be thing of past in new SEC scheduling format

The Texas A&M football team will hit the point of the Southeastern Conference season Saturday when the entire league seems to take a break. Independent Massachusetts heads to Aggieland for an 11 a.m. kick at Kyle Field to offer a reprieve from conference play and maybe a stop to the Aggies’ six-game losing skid.

During a winning season, these November nonconference games can be less than desirable for fans, giving season-ticket holders a chance to pass off tickets to friends or family who don’t normally get to visit Kyle Field.

No matter how it’s looked upon, the era of the SEC’s November nonconference matchups could be coming to an end when Texas and Oklahoma join the league in 2025 and the scheduling model is revamped to potentially add a ninth conference game for each team.

“That’ll be interesting with the nine conference games, where it goes,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “It’s not a bad thing, but sometimes you can get them all over with. I’ve done it both ways.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said earlier this season that the new scheduling format has yet to be decided. How tiebreakers would work is the latest hang-up.

While SEC fans might enjoy seeing another game against a stout conference opponent in late November, the shift would have ramifications for the Group of Five conference and Football Championship Subdivision opponents who typically fill those nonconference slots. Those programs are paid a guaranteed fee to play at the SEC venues, and those payments often are a major portion of their athletics departments’ funding.

According to game contracts obtained by The Eagle through an open records request, A&M paid Sam Houston $500,000, Appalachian State $1.5 million and UMass $1.7 million to play the Aggies at Kyle Field this season.

Next season, A&M will pay New Mexico and Louisiana-Monroe $1.6 million a piece, along with $550,000 to Abilene Christian. A&M also will pay ACU an extra $15,000 for rescheduling the game from September to November in 2019.

No guaranteed fee was exchanged between A&M and Miami, who are scheduled to play a home-and-home series in 2022 and 2023.

A&M likely won’t have to pay a third guaranteed fee annually if the SEC moves from an eight- to a nine-game conference schedule. But at least for this season with the Aggies struggling to find a win in conference play, the fourth nonconference matchup — and third game against a much smaller school — is a welcome sight to safety Demani Richardson.

“We should definitely just get rolling on all units,” Richardson said. “Hopefully, we can go out there — even though UMass won’t be easy — we still have to go out there, play good defense, play offense well and play special teams well.”