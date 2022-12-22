North Carolina CB Grimes will transfer to Texas A&M; Harris picks LSU

North Carolina transfer cornerback Tony Grimes committed to Texas A&M via social media Thursday.

Grimes announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He will be a fourth-year player at A&M.

The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back becomes the first addition to A&M's 2023 roster via the transfer portal. The Aggies signed 16 high school prospects on Wednesday when the early signing period began. Since the end of the 2022 season, 24 players from A&M's roster have announced their intention to transfer.

College Station, Lets do it ✈️….👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/P3lsHWPa5o — Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB) December 22, 2022

Cornerback has become a position of need for the Aggies in recent weeks. Five players at the position – Smoke Bouie, Brian George, Denver Harris, Myles Jones and Josh Moten – have announced their intentions to transfer from A&M, and junior cornerback Jaylon Jones declared for the NFL draft since the end of the 2022 season.

Last year, Grimes recorded 36 tackles and seven passes defended in 12 games. He also forced a fumble.

In 2021, he started in 13 games for the Tar Heels and was an All-ACC honorable mention member. Grimes finished the season with 47 tackles and was tied for fifth in the ACC with nine pass breakups.

As a true freshman in 2020, he appeared in 12 games and made four starts. In the Orange Bowl against A&M, he had a season-best three tackles, two pass breakups and a sack.

Grimes reclassified to the Class of 2020 out of high school. Before he reclassified, Grimes was listed as the nation's No. 7 overall player and the No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2021 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

•CB Harris to LSU: Cornerback Denver Harris, who was part of A&M's top-ranked recruiting class last year, announced Thursday via social media he'll transfer to LSU.

Harris, a 247Sports.com five-star recruit from North Shore, was suspended twice for breaking team rules. He didn't play against Miami and missed the final six games of the season. He entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

Harris played in five games, making 14 tackles with three pass breakups. He has three years of eligibility remaining.