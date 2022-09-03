No. 6 Texas A&M football team sputters through 31-0 win over Sam Houston State

A perfectly-placed dart from Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King whizzed between two defenders and hit senior wide receiver Ainias Smith in stride. A 40-yard gallop later and the sixth-ranked Aggies were up 17-0 on Sam Houston State, demonstrating how smoothly their new-found explosive offense can run.

But defensive twists and stunts, lighting, rain and interceptions all proved to be speed bumps in A&M’s stop-start 31-0 victory over the Bearkats on Saturday to open the season at Kyle Field.

While the Aggies mustered 256 total yards of offense in the first half, only 25 of those came on the ground. Starting running back Devon Achane collected just 8 yards on eight carries by halftime.

King, making his first home start since last year’s season opener against Kent State, connected for two touchdown passes of over 60 yards in the first half, helping vault A&M to its 17-0 lead. After earning the starting nod last season, King missed the majority of the year due to a broken leg suffered in the Aggies’ second game against Colorado.

By the time he was lifted in the fourth quarter, King had thrown for 364 yards on 20-for-31 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Statistically, Saturday’s performance was a step up from his starting debut in A&M’s 41-10 win over Kent State last season. In that game, King threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. But in four appearances for the Aggies, King has thrown six picks.

“It was a solid performance,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I think he can play better than that. I thought he threw the ball accurately down the field. The plays he had downfield, he hit guys in stride, made plays looking downfield, which I was happy about. And then, sometimes, we will check it down a little more in those situations, but that’s part of the growth.”

The sophomore quarterback completed 50% of his passes that traveled beyond 20 yards, which accounted for three touchdowns and an interception. He connected on 68% of passes that flew 9 yards or less.

A&M ranked 11th in the Southeastern Conference in explosive passing plays last season with 41, according to SECStatCat.com. Fisher has called it an area of focus for this year’s squad.

Smith, the recipient of two of King’s touchdown throws, blew away his previous career high with 164 yards on six catches. He was targeted nine times and had one drop. Smith’s previous high was 123 yards on six catches against Alabama in 2020.

“I know earlier and during camp, I said we were going to have some explosive plays,” Smith said. “I know people were wondering how that was going to happen, but it was all really just running our base stuff. It was really just doing every little thing the right way. I felt pretty good about it. Haynes was on point.”

Working against the Aggie passing game was their inability to run the ball throughout most of the first half. By the intermission, the Aggies had 25 total rushing yards with King’s 17 leading all rushers.

Then came the two hour and 54 minute lightning delay that both frustrated and inspired the Aggies. Every 30 minutes or so they were told to be in pads and ready to retake the field only to have another lightning strike in the area of Kyle Field and restart the 30-minute delay clock. During that time, position groups took time to reassess the game plan and talk through the struggles of the opening two quarters, Smith said. The break also allowed some of the younger players to loosen up from the spotlight of their first half of collegiate football.

“We were definitely having fun at one point, being guys and being in the locker room for too long,” Smith said. “It’s hard to keep us still I guess. Coming out in the second half, no offense to those other guys, but we were trying to drill. We weren’t playing no games.”

Fisher said the struggles in the running game began with the offensive line not properly handling stunts and twists from the Sam Houston defensive front.

“Didn’t get Achane going,” Fisher said. “Not his fault. We need to get some blocking and do a little bit better up front. Second half, we got him going.”

Ten of A&M’s 12 plays in the first drive of the third quarter were rushes, including Achane’s 1-yard touchdown run to cap the six-minute possession. In total, Achane rushed for 42 yards on 18 carries with a long of 12. It was his lowest career output with more than 10 carries in a game.

The Aggie defense pitched its first shutout since the third game of last season, a 34-0 win over New Mexico. A&M held Sam Houston to 198 total yards, including 91 passing yards from quarterback Jordan Yates. Four Aggies collected a team-high five tackles, including defensive end Fadil Diggs, safety Demani Richardson, linebacker Chris Russell Jr. and safety Jardin Gilbert.

Gilbert, making his first career start, also had his first college interception in the second quarter.

A&M found its stride when it was needed, but the Aggies next week will face an Appalachian State team that fell just a two-point conversion away from winning a 63-61 shootout against North Carolina.

“For our first game, a shutout, we’re going to appreciate that,” Diggs said. “Any shutout is a good game on defense, but it’s on to the next game.”

A&M will host Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday.