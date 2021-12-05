No. 25 Texas A&M to face No. 17 Wake Forest in Gator Bowl

For the second time in four years, the Texas A&M football team will be bowling in Jacksonville, Florida, facing a recent foe.
The 25th-ranked Aggies accepted a bid to the Dec. 31 Gator Bowl and will face No. 17 Wake Forrest in TIAA Bank Field at 10 a.m. A&M (8-4) last squared off against the Demon Deacons in the 2017 Belk Bowl, a 55-52 Aggie loss under then interim head coach Jeff Banks. It was the only meeting in the series between the two programs.
"We are excited about going to Florida to play in the Gator Bowl," head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. "Wake Forest is an outstanding opponent and our players will have the opportunity to play in another pro stadium. Our group of seniors will be looking to win their fourth consecutive bowl and we look forward to the challenge."
New Year’s Eve will mark A&M’s third trip to the Gator Bowl, the first a 1957 loss to Tennessee, 3-0. The Aggies defeated N.C. State 52-13 in the 2018 Gator Bowl, head coach Jimbo Fisher’s first postseason appearance at the helm of the Aggies.
Wake Forest (10-3) enters the bowl game after a 45-21 loss to No. 12 Pitt in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship on Saturday. The Deacons are led by senior quarterback Sam Hartman, who finished seventh in the nation in passing yards with 3,924 and sixth in the nation in passing touchdowns with 36.
Wake Forest ranks 13th in the nation in passing offense, averaging 307.6 yards per game and fifth in scoring offense, at a 41.2-point clip. The Deacon defense ranks fourth in the country in turnovers gained, with 27.
"I'm excited for our student-athletes who deserve to play in a Tier I bowl and the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is a perfect fit for this team and our fans," Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. "The opportunity to play a tradition-rich SEC opponent like Texas A&M in a city where our program won an ACC Championship and played in the inaugural game for this historic bowl in 1946 will be outstanding. That week and game will cap this memorable season for our program."
In the 2017 meeting, quarterback Nick Starkel led the Aggie offense with 499 passing yards and four touchdowns. Christian Kirk collected 189 yards on 13 receptions and three touchdowns in the loss.
Sunday's bid marks the Aggies 43rd bowl appearance in school history and continues a streak of 13 consecutive bowl game invitations, the seventh-longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Tickets for the Gator bowl can be ordered at 12thMan.com/bowltickets, with a priority deadline for tickets on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m, according to the athletic department.
"We are always honored to accept a postseason invitation, and we are proud and excited to continue our season in the prestigious Gator Bowl," athletics director Ross Bjork said in a statement. "Our fans are thrilled about traveling to Jacksonville to support our players and have an amazing bowl experience. This is the fifth bowl game in the state of Florida in the history of our program, so the 12th Man is eager to make the return. On behalf of our entire program we are looking forward to the chance to play Wake Forest in the home of the Jaguars."