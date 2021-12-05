No. 25 Texas A&M to face No. 17 Wake Forest in Gator Bowl

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wake Forest ranks 13th in the nation in passing offense, averaging 307.6 yards per game and fifth in scoring offense, at a 41.2-point clip. The Deacon defense ranks fourth in the country in turnovers gained, with 27.

"I'm excited for our student-athletes who deserve to play in a Tier I bowl and the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is a perfect fit for this team and our fans," Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. "The opportunity to play a tradition-rich SEC opponent like Texas A&M in a city where our program won an ACC Championship and played in the inaugural game for this historic bowl in 1946 will be outstanding. That week and game will cap this memorable season for our program."

In the 2017 meeting, quarterback Nick Starkel led the Aggie offense with 499 passing yards and four touchdowns. Christian Kirk collected 189 yards on 13 receptions and three touchdowns in the loss.

Sunday's bid marks the Aggies 43rd bowl appearance in school history and continues a streak of 13 consecutive bowl game invitations, the seventh-longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Tickets for the Gator bowl can be ordered at 12thMan.com/bowltickets, with a priority deadline for tickets on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m, according to the athletic department.