No. 25 Texas A&M to face No. 17 Wake Forest in Gator Bowl on Dec. 31

The last time Texas A&M and Wake Forest met on the football field, Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher’s overall demeanor was much steadier than the battle waged between the two programs.
As both team’s offenses traded blows in the 2017 Belk Bowl, Fisher enjoyed the suite life. The recently hired Aggie coach watched the action below at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, while A&M’s interim head coach Jeff Banks sweated out the back-and-forth game Wake Forest eventually won 55-52.
“I just kind of enjoyed the game as a fan,” Fisher said with a laugh. “That was one of my less stressful games as a head coach, but I wasn’t the head coach. I just enjoyed the game.”
Fisher will be much more involved at 10 a.m. Dec. 31 when No. 25 A&M kicks off against No. 17 Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.
It will be A&M’s 43rd overall bowl appearance and 13th straight, a school-record streak that is also the nation’s seventh-longest currently in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The Aggies (8-4) will return to the Gator Bowl for the second time in four years after beating North Carolina State 52-13 in 2018, Fisher’s first official bowl game in charge of the Aggies. It also was A&M’s first trip to a Florida bowl game since the 1957 Gator Bowl, which Tennessee won 3-0.
“We’re getting warm weather in Florida,” Fisher said. “Those are renowned bowl games that have great history and great tradition and it’s great to be a part of. We’re very honored to be there. When you’re hired, the more wins you have ... you want to get in the best bowl games. We’re very blessed to be in a great one in the Gator Bowl.”
A&M and Wake Forest will be meeting for just the second time. In their 2017 bowl game, quarterback Nick Starkel steered the Aggie offense with 499 passing yards and four touchdowns. Christian Kirk caught 13 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
Wake Forest (10-3) enters the bowl game after a 45-21 loss to No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship on Saturday. The Deacons are led by senior quarterback Sam Hartman, who finished seventh in the nation in passing yards with 3,924 and sixth in the nation in touchdown passes with 36.
Wake Forest ranks 13th in the nation in passing offense, averaging 307.6 yards per game, and fifth in scoring offense at 41.2 points per game. The Deacon defense ranks fourth in the country in turnovers gained with 27.
“It’s a big deal,” Wake head coach Dave Clawson said of playing in the Gator Bowl. “We joke with our players that the more games they win, the better the bowl and the warmer the weather.”
A&M will be without a key piece of its defense, which is ranked third nationally in points allowed (15.92) and 20th in yards allowed per game (327.5). Fisher said he does not expect junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal to participate in the bowl game after the potential first-round pick declared for the NFL draft earlier this week.
“I don’t believe he will, but we’ll have to wait and see for sure,” Fisher said. “But I don’t believe he will. I’m sure he’ll train and do those things he’ll do to get ready for the draft.”
On offense, Fisher ruled out the possibility that injured quarterback Haynes King could return for the bowl game but said the freshman potentially could work with the team during bowl practice. King suffered a broken right tibia during the Aggies’ 10-7 win against Colorado on Sept. 11 in Denver.
“He hasn’t done anything in three to four months, so that’s probably a very unrealistic thing,” Fisher said. “It’s something we probably wouldn’t want to do.”
• NOTES — Clawson will coach against longtime assistant Mike Elko, who is now A&M’s defensive coordinator. Elko spent 12 seasons coaching under Clawson at Fordham, Richmond, Bowling Green and Wake Forest. “I think Mike’s one of the very best defensive coordinators in the country,” Clawson said. “So both sides will be extremely well prepared, and you know Jimbo does a great job running the program.” ... A&M named senior safety Leon O’Neal Jr. its annual Aggie Heart Award winner at the team banquet Sunday at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field. The team also announced its other award winners and honorees: captains — seniors Michael Clemons and Seth Small, juniors Kenyon Green and Ainias Smith; community service — graduate Keldrick Carper, junior DeMarvin Leal, sophomore Chase Lane; OFFENSE — leadership: Green; unselfish leadership: Zach Calzada, Max Wright; top newcomer: Reuben Fatheree II, Bryce Foster, Jahmir Johnson; attitude: Smith; most explosive: Devon Achane; toughness: Calzada, Layden Robinson; skill: Achane, Smith, Isaiah Spiller, Jalen Wydermyer; MVP: Green; scout team: Jahzion Harris; most improved: Fatheree; DEFENSE — leadership: Clemons; top newcomer: Chappell, Shemar Turner; attitude: Jaylon Jones, O’Neal; toughness: McKinnley Jackson; Mr. Dependable: Jayden Peevy; Mr. Dependable Skill: Antonio Johnson; playmaker: Antonio Johnson, Tyree Johnson; production: Aaron Hansford, Demani Richardson; MVP: Clemons, Leal; scout team: Fernando Garza; most improved: Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah Raikes; SPECIAL TEAMS — MVP: Nik Constantinou; newcomer: Deuce Harmon; most impactful: Achane, Smith; most improved: Sam Matthews; Mr. Dependable: Connor Choate, Small; scout team: Andrew Merrick; ACADEMIC — freshman: Trey Zuhn III; sophomore: Devin Price; junior: Green; senior: Small; STRENGTH & CONDITIONING — top conditioned: Clemons, Myles Jones, Smith; offense: Haynes King, Robinson; defense: Cooper, O’Neal, Richardson; specialist: Constantinou, Caden Davis; freshman: Fatheree, Turner.