No. 25 Texas A&M to face No. 17 Wake Forest in Gator Bowl on Dec. 31

A&M will be without a key piece of its defense, which is ranked third nationally in points allowed (15.92) and 20th in yards allowed per game (327.5). Fisher said he does not expect junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal to participate in the bowl game after the potential first-round pick declared for the NFL draft earlier this week.

“I don’t believe he will, but we’ll have to wait and see for sure,” Fisher said. “But I don’t believe he will. I’m sure he’ll train and do those things he’ll do to get ready for the draft.”

On offense, Fisher ruled out the possibility that injured quarterback Haynes King could return for the bowl game but said the freshman potentially could work with the team during bowl practice. King suffered a broken right tibia during the Aggies’ 10-7 win against Colorado on Sept. 11 in Denver.

“He hasn’t done anything in three to four months, so that’s probably a very unrealistic thing,” Fisher said. “It’s something we probably wouldn’t want to do.”

• NOTES — Clawson will coach against longtime assistant Mike Elko, who is now A&M’s defensive coordinator. Elko spent 12 seasons coaching under Clawson at Fordham, Richmond, Bowling Green and Wake Forest. “I think Mike’s one of the very best defensive coordinators in the country,” Clawson said. “So both sides will be extremely well prepared, and you know Jimbo does a great job running the program.” ... A&M named senior safety Leon O’Neal Jr. its annual Aggie Heart Award winner at the team banquet Sunday at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field. The team also announced its other award winners and honorees: captains — seniors Michael Clemons and Seth Small, juniors Kenyon Green and Ainias Smith; community service — graduate Keldrick Carper, junior DeMarvin Leal, sophomore Chase Lane; OFFENSE — leadership: Green; unselfish leadership: Zach Calzada, Max Wright; top newcomer: Reuben Fatheree II, Bryce Foster, Jahmir Johnson; attitude: Smith; most explosive: Devon Achane; toughness: Calzada, Layden Robinson; skill: Achane, Smith, Isaiah Spiller, Jalen Wydermyer; MVP: Green; scout team: Jahzion Harris; most improved: Fatheree; DEFENSE — leadership: Clemons; top newcomer: Chappell, Shemar Turner; attitude: Jaylon Jones, O’Neal; toughness: McKinnley Jackson; Mr. Dependable: Jayden Peevy; Mr. Dependable Skill: Antonio Johnson; playmaker: Antonio Johnson, Tyree Johnson; production: Aaron Hansford, Demani Richardson; MVP: Clemons, Leal; scout team: Fernando Garza; most improved: Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah Raikes; SPECIAL TEAMS — MVP: Nik Constantinou; newcomer: Deuce Harmon; most impactful: Achane, Smith; most improved: Sam Matthews; Mr. Dependable: Connor Choate, Small; scout team: Andrew Merrick; ACADEMIC — freshman: Trey Zuhn III; sophomore: Devin Price; junior: Green; senior: Small; STRENGTH & CONDITIONING — top conditioned: Clemons, Myles Jones, Smith; offense: Haynes King, Robinson; defense: Cooper, O’Neal, Richardson; specialist: Constantinou, Caden Davis; freshman: Fatheree, Turner.