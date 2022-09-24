No. 23 Texas A&M football team has plenty to reflect on after 23-21 win over No. 10 Arkansas

ARLINGTON — There was excitement in the Texas A&M locker room after the 23rd-ranked Aggies downed No. 10 Arkansas 23-21 at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, but head coach Jimbo Fisher requested a measured approach to the days ahead.

Yes, the Aggies (3-1, 1-0) beat their second consecutive top 15 team in Arkansas (3-1, 1-1), but the win wasn’t without mistakes, and ultimately the Aggies needed a stroke of luck to prevail.

“I just told them in the locker room I’m happy and all that, but we’ve got to take a deep second to reflect,” Fisher said. “We had a win and we got through things, but let’s take a selection of why we could have got this thing eased out and played a lot better and, with the score, had a different situation there.”

A&M’s offense suffered a slow start, generating no first downs in the first quarter, but the Aggies clawed back with a run of 23 unanswered points. That scoring streak included a “backyard football” play by Demani Richardson, who returned a lateral on a fumble recovery 82 yards for a defensive touchdown. Much later in the game, Arkansas kicker Cam Little pushed a potential game-winning field goal right and watched as the ball bounced off the very top of the right upright before a sigh-inducing bounce forward and a “no-good” signal from the officials.

“We just beat a top 10 team,” A&M quarterback Max Johnson said. “Our guys were excited and we celebrated the win, but we know there’s a lot left out there that we’ll come to work [on] this next week.”

Penalties, especially before the snap, stymied the Aggie offense early. Four of the Aggies’ first five penalties occurred because of some kind of confusion in getting a play set up. Fisher also had to use a first-half timeout on the first play after a kickoff to get his offense situated.

Both Fisher and Johnson said they would like to see more urgency in getting lined up, something that the Aggie coaching staff will continue drilling this week. Fisher laid some of the blame on experiencing new challenges with inexperienced players.

“It’s not discipline,” Fisher said. “As much as anything it’s anxiety and nerves. I mean that. From the young guys, they’ve got to relax at the beginning of the game and get their poise and go play. They are wanting to do things so fast that they’ve got to let things slow down.”

The Razorbacks scored 14 quick points on a 32-yard TD pass from quarterback KJ Jefferson to Kentron Jackson and a 56-yard pass from Jefferson to Warren Thompson. Jefferson finished with 171 yards passing and two touchdowns to go with a team-high 105 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

After a slow start to the season, Aggie running back Devon Achane sped up his offense in the second quarter, breaking off a 63-yard run around the outside of the line that set up A&M’s first touchdown of the game. With an all-out blitz in his face, Johnson floated an underthrown fade pass into the end zone that required freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart to stop on a dime and lunge forward, securing the 10-yard grab in his stomach while on his knees.

“They brought one more than we could handle, and the guy had inside leverage on Evan, and it was a fade route, and I was just giving him a chance,” Johnson said. “My ball was a little short. I definitely should have put a little more on it, but Evan ended up coming back and making a great play.”

What followed qualified as “crazy” according to Aggie nickelback Antonio Johnson.

Jefferson attempted to lunge into the end zone at the A&M 3-yard line, fumbled the ball and saw it fall into cornerback Tyreek Chappell’s arms. After a nearly 18-yard run around the outside, Chappell was stood up by an Arkansas defender, but Richardson ran up to Chappell, took the ball from him and returned it another 82 yards for a touchdown off the lateral.

A bad hold on the extra-point kick, however, left the Aggies trailing 14-13 at halftime.

After the half, the Aggies mounted a six-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a 9-yard touchdown run by Achane, who finished with a career-high 159 yards on 19 carries.

Achane’s ability to find gaps and eat up yards helped the Aggies later sustain their longest drive of the season by yards (93) and tied the longest drive in plays with 12. Bond’s 31-yard field goal ended the drive.

Johnson completed 11 of 21 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 39 yards on 13 carries.

“I think we’re doing a good job of sustaining drives, but I think we need to go and get points,” Johnson said. “I think we got across the 50 a couple times where we didn’t get points, and that’s just our job of finishing.”

A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith had one catch for 32 yards and left the game in the second half with a right leg injury that required crutches and a protective boot to get around the sideline. Fisher said he did not know the extent of the injury after the game. Smith was seen sharing an emotional moment with his father on the sideline during the game.

The Aggies will play at Mississippi State at 3 p.m. next Saturday after winning their Southeastern Conference opener.

“We’re finding out about ourselves a lot right now,” Fisher said. “These kids have fight and grit. Now ... we have to eliminate those things in the beginning, and that’s the challenge they have right now.”