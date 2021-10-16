No. 21 Texas A&M runs past Missouri 35-14

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told ESPN at halftime of the No. 21 Aggies’ 35-14 win over Missouri that his team left points on the field in the first half.

Luckily for the Aggies, the points they got from their two top rushers were enough to take the Southeastern Conference matchup against the worst run defense in the country.

Junior running back Isaiah Spiller rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Devon Achane followed with 124 yards and two touchdown of his own.

Quarterback Zach Calzada completed 13 of 24 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception.

In total, the Aggie offense tallied 252 rush yards of a total 400 in the game. The Aggie defense held the Tigers to 295 total yards and 96 on the ground.

An interception by Aggie cornerback Jaylon Jones set up a short field for the Aggies first score. A 4-play, 22-yard drive eded with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Calzada to Ainias Smith in the front of the end zone. It would be the first of two for Smith, who pulled in an 11-yard pass to bookend the first half.