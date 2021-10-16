No. 21 Texas A&M runs past Missouri 35-14

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told ESPN at halftime of the No. 21 Aggies’ 35-14 win over Missouri that his team left points on the field in the first half.
Luckily for the Aggies, the points they got from their two top rushers were enough to take the Southeastern Conference matchup against the worst run defense in the country.
Junior running back Isaiah Spiller rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Devon Achane followed with 124 yards and two touchdown of his own.
Quarterback Zach Calzada completed 13 of 24 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception.
In total, the Aggie offense tallied 252 rush yards of a total 400 in the game. The Aggie defense held the Tigers to 295 total yards and 96 on the ground.
An interception by Aggie cornerback Jaylon Jones set up a short field for the Aggies first score. A 4-play, 22-yard drive eded with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Calzada to Ainias Smith in the front of the end zone. It would be the first of two for Smith, who pulled in an 11-yard pass to bookend the first half.
Spiller and Achane’s rushing touchdowns, from 48 and 20 yards respectively, filled the middle of A&M’s first half scoring. The Aggies scored on their first three drives of the game for the second time this season, following the first three-drive performance last week against Alabama. It was, however, the first time this season the Aggies registered three touchdowns to end its first three drives.
Missouri countered on its six drive of the game, capping off a 5-play, 66-yard drive with a 32-yard touchdown run from running back Tyler Badie. The Aggies responded with Smith’s second touchdown of the game with more than four minute left in the half.
With the use of motion and play fakes, Missouri’s offense found some life in the second half. After forcing A&M’s second punt of the game, the Tigers marched 97 yards on 14 plays to score on a 7-yard rush by Dominic Lovett.
The Aggies responded, but had to work hard, on the following drive. The Aggies overcame a second-and-27 on its own 35, which was created by a 17 yard sack of Zach Calzada. A holding call on Missouri and a 21-yard pass from Calzada to Smith on third down bailed the Aggies out and resulted in a 1-yard Achane rushing touchdown to put the Aggies up by three scores again.
Smith led Aggie receivers with 34 yards on three catches to go with his two touchdown grabs.