No. 17 Texas A&M's defense finding its stride at the right time

“We definitely worked on our chemistry and went back to coming into the locker room as one,” Leal said.

Over the last two games, A&M’s defense also had 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and six quarterback pressures. Leal, a midseason All-American by the Associated Press and The Athletic, had 13 tackles combined over the two victories. Leal said the unit’s communication has improved, praising the linebackers who had to pick up the slack in replacing Buddy Johnson, who led the team in tackles the last two seasons and called the unit’s signals.

Graduate linebacker Aaron Hansford has been solid with 52 tackles, tying him for the team lead with sophomore nickelback Antonio Johnson. Hansford had a team-high 16 tackles combined in the last two games, while freshman Edgerrin Cooper added 13 and junior Andre White Jr. 11 as the linebackers have shown improvement.

“They are just getting after the ball and attacking the ball with extremely dangerous violence,” Leal said. “There were a couple plays where [Cooper] just zoomed through the offensive line and gets the tackle. And that’s something we’ve been waiting for, having those linebackers just attack and attack.”

A&M is allowing only 16.4 points per game to rank 14th in the country. It averages three sacks per game to rank 19th.