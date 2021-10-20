No. 17 Texas A&M's defense finding its stride at the right time

The Texas A&M football team, which flirted with a three-game losing streak, has turned things around with back-to-back victories spurred by a defense that forced four turnovers over the two wins.
The Aggies (5-2, 2-2) dropped out of the Top 25 after a 26-22 home loss to unranked Mississippi State but is now ranked 17th and just a game behind Alabama (6-1, 3-1) in a crowded Southeastern Conference West Division.
“You go through things. It’s the SEC. Every game is a tough week,” A&M junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said. “So just sticking together is what we needed to do.”
The defense, the team’s strength with nine returning starters, had tough stretches in back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. The Razorbacks used big plays to take a 17-0 lead en route to a 20-10 victory. Then Mississippi State passed for 408 yards in a 26-22 victory. In those games the Aggies didn’t force a turnover in 144 snaps.
“One thing that we learned is the little things are important,” Leal said, adding they needed to “grab the crumbs,” meaning every player has to do his job.
That happened in a 41-38 upset of then top-ranked Alabama. The defense forced a three-and-out to set up the game-winning field goal after A&M had tied the game at 38. Earlier in the game, the Aggies turned a fumble recovery into a touchdown. Last week, the defense came up with an interception that led to the first score in a 35-14 victory over Missouri.
“We definitely worked on our chemistry and went back to coming into the locker room as one,” Leal said.
Over the last two games, A&M’s defense also had 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and six quarterback pressures. Leal, a midseason All-American by the Associated Press and The Athletic, had 13 tackles combined over the two victories. Leal said the unit’s communication has improved, praising the linebackers who had to pick up the slack in replacing Buddy Johnson, who led the team in tackles the last two seasons and called the unit’s signals.
Graduate linebacker Aaron Hansford has been solid with 52 tackles, tying him for the team lead with sophomore nickelback Antonio Johnson. Hansford had a team-high 16 tackles combined in the last two games, while freshman Edgerrin Cooper added 13 and junior Andre White Jr. 11 as the linebackers have shown improvement.
“They are just getting after the ball and attacking the ball with extremely dangerous violence,” Leal said. “There were a couple plays where [Cooper] just zoomed through the offensive line and gets the tackle. And that’s something we’ve been waiting for, having those linebackers just attack and attack.”
A&M is allowing only 16.4 points per game to rank 14th in the country. It averages three sacks per game to rank 19th.
“They can play dominant defense. Hardly anyone is scoring on them,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said. “They are really talented up front. They are as impressive a defensive line group out there as there is and [have] an experienced secondary with size.”
South Carolina (4-3, 1-3), which lost starting quarterback Luke Doty last week, averages only 348.4 yards of offense and 21.9 points per game to rank 102nd and 109th in the country, respectively.
A&M is a three-touchdown favorite for its 6:30 p.m. Saturday game against the Gamecocks at Kyle Field. The Aggies will be off next week then host 19th-ranked Auburn (5-2, 2-1) and play at 12th-ranked Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1). A strong finish could get the Aggies into a New Year’s Six Bowl, and they still have a chance at playing in the SEC title game.
“We just got to take it day by day, practice by practice, game by game,” Leal said.