No. 17 Texas A&M remains confident in offense after 42-24 loss at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The wheels spun behind Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson’s eyes late Saturday afternoon after the 17th-ranked Aggies lost handily to Mississippi State 42-24 in Southeastern Conference play at Davis Wade Stadium.

After just a brief moment to consider a question from the media, Richardson snapped back to reality, one in which dreams of success in his final season are just a little further out of reach.

“We’ve got confidence,” Richardson said. “We’ve just got to go back to work in practice. It all starts at practice. We’ve got to keep believing and not get down on ourselves. We’ve got to keep believing and get better at practice.”

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his players blamed poor execution for struggling to convert in the red zone and failing to keep up with MSU’s Air Raid offense.

Fisher, not needing the same moment to think, said he still has confidence in his offensive scheme and the ability of his players to run it.

“The plays are there, and we’re there,” Fisher said. “We’ve just got to execute, and we’ve got to coach them better. This system is the same system a lot of people use. The plays are there.”

The Aggies (3-2, 1-1) gained 386 yards of total offense, including 250 through the air. The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1), meanwhile, had 473 total yards and 329 passing.

A&M starting quarterback Max Johnson completed 18 for 25 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. He was replaced by Haynes King in the fourth quarter after injuring his throwing hand, and King, A&M’s starter to begin the season, completed 6 of 13 passes for 49 yards with two interceptions.

Fisher said he didn’t know Johnson’s injury status after the game. Johnson remained on the sideline during the fourth quarter with a brace on his left wrist.

Aggie running back Devon Achane carried the brunt of the A&M offense through the first half and finished with 111 yards on 16 carries and 21 yards on six catches.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Aggies’ special teams helped their sputtering offense early in the second. Sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, fielding punts for the injured Ainias Smith, turned the corner and picked up 22 yards on a return, giving A&M the ball on the MSU 37-yard line. But what appeared to be sure points for the Aggies turned into a 14-point swing for the Bulldogs when Achane fumbled on the Bulldog 6-yard line.

MSU countered with an 11-play, 94-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Will Rogers to Caleb Ducking.

On their next drive, the Bulldogs marched 70 yards on nine plays to score a 4-yard touchdown on a short pass from Rogers to Rufus Harvey.

A&M’s defensive secondary missed four opportunities in the first half to pull down interceptions, any one of which Richardson said could’ve set a different tone for the day.

“I feel like that would have been a big game-changer,” Richardson said. “I’ve got to make those plays. We’ve got to make those plays. We need that, and the offense needs that. We feed off each other. If we make those plays, they can feed off us, and we can feed back off them.”

The Bulldogs held onto the ball for just less than 20 minutes in the first half and ran for 102 yards, burning past their 80.8 per-game rushing average.

The Aggies opened the second half with the ball and a bit of a spark but needed a targeting penalty against MSU on a failed fourth-and-6 attempt to move the chains. Bulldog linebacker Nathaniel Watson launched into Johnson, resulting in a targeting penalty and ejection.

A&M couldn’t turn the first-and goal at the MSU 8 into a touchdown as freshman wideout Evan Stewart failed to pull in a catchable pass behind him on third down. Later in the fourth quarter, Stewart tipped a pass while attempting to make a one-handed catch into the arms of MSU cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

“[Stewart] didn’t do them on purpose. I promise you that,” Fisher said. “He works hard and plays hard, and we’ll look at them and see what we’re doing.”

A&M earned another short-yardage opportunity by recovering an MSU fumble at the Bulldog 25, but the Aggies bogged down after a pass for minus 5 yards, a 1-yard pass and a false start penalty. MSU then blocked Randy Bond’s 44-yard field goal attempt, and Decamerion Richardson returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. On the play, Forbes timed the snap count perfectly on the left edge and got his hands on the kick for the Bulldog’s first blocked field goal in eight years.

MSU built its lead to 28-10 early in the fourth quarter on Dillon Johnson’s 1-yard TD run.

A&M managed to cut its deficit to 11 on a 4-yard TD run by King. But MSU answered with 21 points over the final 7:03 to put away the game. The run included a 75-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Rara Thomas on the next play from scrimmage after King’s TD run.

Rogers earned his second straight win over the Aggies by completing 31 of 45 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Dillon Johnson paced the Bulldog rushers with 68 yards on 14 carries. Thomas had 134 yards on five catches.

Safety Antonio Johnson led all Aggie tacklers with eight tackles. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and defensive end LT Overton recorded a half of a tackle for loss, but Rogers worked through most of the game without much pressure in his face. A&M forced three quarterback hurries while running a three-man defensive front and rarely blitzing.

“We could bring some more pressure, no doubt,” Fisher said. “We brought some blitzes. We brought some pressures and gave up some man throws and didn’t get there. You’ve got to put pressure on the quarterback. You’ve got to affect the quarterback.”

Robinson said he remains confident in A&M’s offensive scheme and Fisher’s play calling.

“That’s our coach,” Robinson said. “We’re going to back our coach up 100%, always. We’re never going to go against our coach. Our coach is the guy. He’s the head of A&M for us. We believe in Coach. We’ve just got to evolve in his system, and we have to do the right things and progress in his system and just work in practice at it each and every day harder.”

• NOTES — The Aggies lost cornerback Jaylon Jones and offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko to injuries. They were on the sideline in street clothes during the second half. Jones took a shot to the head on a tackle early in the game, while Spasojevic-Moko left the field on crutches with a protective boot on his left foot. A&M tight end Jake Johnson and defensive tackles Albert Regis and McKinnley Jackson were not suited up on the sideline for Saturday’s game. Fisher said he didn’t know the injury status of any players after the game.