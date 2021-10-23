No. 17 Texas A&M flies into the off week on a major high note

The bird who became a fan favorite during the last two games at Kyle Field was a wise no-show Saturday night. He might have gotten hurt the way Texas A&M attacked the birds that did show up.

A&M ruled the line of scrimmage in rolling to a 44-14 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. A&M’s defensive pressure was relentless, leading to three sacks and two interceptions. South Carolina had minus 15 yards rushing through three quarters — those are Wrecking Crew kind of numbers. A&M often missed tackles in previous games, but not against South Carolina. Anyone who touched the ball for South Carolina had to feel like a pinball the way the Aggies were flying to the football. And, man, were they hitting.

On the flip side, the Aggies rushed for 290 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane bounced off tacklers en route to both topping 100 yards rushing for a second straight game. The offensive line also had a great game, allowing no sacks.

A&M’s ability to control the line of scrimmage allowed it to build a 41-0 lead through three quarters. For the first time this season, the fourth quarter turned into a glorified scrimmage as many of the Aggie starters got to start their off week a few hours early.