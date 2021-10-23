No. 17 Texas A&M flies into the off week on a major high note

The bird who became a fan favorite during the last two games at Kyle Field was a wise no-show Saturday night. He might have gotten hurt the way Texas A&M attacked the birds that did show up.
A&M ruled the line of scrimmage in rolling to a 44-14 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. A&M’s defensive pressure was relentless, leading to three sacks and two interceptions. South Carolina had minus 15 yards rushing through three quarters — those are Wrecking Crew kind of numbers. A&M often missed tackles in previous games, but not against South Carolina. Anyone who touched the ball for South Carolina had to feel like a pinball the way the Aggies were flying to the football. And, man, were they hitting.
On the flip side, the Aggies rushed for 290 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane bounced off tacklers en route to both topping 100 yards rushing for a second straight game. The offensive line also had a great game, allowing no sacks.
A&M’s ability to control the line of scrimmage allowed it to build a 41-0 lead through three quarters. For the first time this season, the fourth quarter turned into a glorified scrimmage as many of the Aggie starters got to start their off week a few hours early.
It was the kind of dominating performance many expected from A&M heading into the season as a top 10 team. The Aggies played with the same emotion they did two weeks ago while beating Alabama, which bodes well for the rest of the season.
A&M will take a ton of confidence into the off week as it gets healthy in preparation for a tough finishing stretch that includes games against Auburn, Ole Miss and LSU with two of those on the road. The bye comes at a great time.
It’s fun to joke about South Carolina being A&M’s cross-divisional rival, but there’s no doubt the Gamecocks brought out the best in the Aggies again. South Carolina can only hope the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference will lead to a schedule change that won’t have the Gamecocks playing the Aggies annually. A&M is 8-0 against South Carolina, winning the last three games by a combined 122-23 score.
A&M’s on a roll, but just to be safe, hopefully that bird will be back in two weeks when Auburn comes to Kyle Field.
