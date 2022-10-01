No. 17 Texas A&M drops first road test of the season to Mississippi State 42-24

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Texas A&M couldn’t make the most of opportunities allowed them by Mississippi State Saturday, dropping it’s first Southeastern Conference bout of the season 42-24.

After a scoreless first frame, the Aggies’ special teams were needed to help a sputtering A&M offense early in the second quarter. Sophomore Moose Muhammad, fielding punts for the injured Ainias Smith, turned a corner and picked up 22 yards on a return, starting an Aggie drive on the Mississippi State 37. However, what appeared to be easy points for the Aggies turned into a 14-point swing for the Bulldogs when running back Devon Achane fumbled the ball on the Bulldog 6-yard line.

Mississippi State countered with an 11-play, 94-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Will Rogers to Caleb Ducking.

On their next drive, the Bulldogs marched 70 yards on nine plays to score a 4-yard touchdown on a short pass from Rogers to Rufus Harvey.

The Bulldogs held on to the ball for just less than 20 minutes of the first half and registered 102 yards on the ground, burning past its 80.8 yard per game rushing average.

A week prior, the Aggies needed a goal-line fumble by Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and a field goal that hit the very top of the upright to secure the Top 10 win over the Razorbacks. Saturday, the Aggies couldn’t make the most of early Bulldog mistakes, dropping four potential interception opportunities.

The Aggies came out of halftime with the ball and a bit of a spark, but needed a targeting penalty on a fourth and six attempt to move the chains and keep the drive alive. Bulldog linebacker Nathaniel Watson launched into Max Johnson, resulting in the flag and the ejection.

Despite having a first and goal on the Bulldog eight, the Aggies couldn’t find the end zone. A third-down passing attempt from Johnson to freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart fell incomplete after Stewart couldn’t pull in a catchable pass behind him.

A&M was gifted another short-yardage opportunity with a fumble on the Bulldog 31, but after the Aggies couldn’t make anything of the following three plays, Mississippi State blocked A&M’s 24-yard try and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes timed the snap count perfectly on the left edge and got his hands on the kick, which was scooped up by Decameron Richardson and returned 50 yards for the score. It was the Bulldog’s first field goal block in eight years.

Muhammad came alive in the second half finishing with 199 yards on six catches and a touchdown - a 18-yard reception from Johnson.

A&M managed to cut the lead back to 11 on a 4-yard rush by backup quarterback Haynes King, who replaced Johnson in the fourth quarter after injuring his throwing hand. However, the Bulldogs posted a total of 21 fourth-quarter points to put the game away.

Texas A&M moves on to face Alabama next Saturday in Tuscaloosa.