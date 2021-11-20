No. 16 Texas A&M's youth gets day in the spotlight in 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M

Freshmen running backs Amari Daniels and LJ Johnson Jr. took over for A&M in the second half with Daniels scoring his first career touchdown on an 8-yard run. He finished tied for the team lead in rushing yards with 70, matching junior starter Isaiah Spiller. Johnson ran for 60 yards on a team-high 11 carries.

“I watch them every day,” Fisher said. “Those guys are good players. They’re natural runners with the ball. They really are. They’re natural, and they run with great pad level.”

A&M’s bell cows, Spiller and Devon Achane, helped put the game to bed just after it started with a touchdown apiece in the first quarter. Spiller, who might heed the call of the NFL draft after this season, scored the game’s first points on an 11-yard run with 8:31 left in the first quarter, and Achane scored on a 1-yard run less than three minutes later. Combined with linebacker Aaron Hansford’s 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown, the scores gave A&M a 21-0 lead with 4:55 still left in the first quarter.

Hansford led the Aggie defense with eight tackles. The graduate was one of 15 Aggies honored on Senior Day, a group that included safety Leon O’Neal Jr., who remained in the stands handing out whatever gear he had available to fans surrounding him.