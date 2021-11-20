No. 16 Texas A&M makes quick work of Prairie View A&M, 52-3

Texas A&M’s two-headed rushing machine made sure Texas A&M’s 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M was in the bag before most of the 98,251 Aggie faithful found their seats in Kyle Field Saturday.
Junior Isaiah Spiller and sophomore Devon Achane took care of business early, scoring the Aggies’ first two touchdowns of the game as a part of a combined three in the first half. Spiller posted 70 yards on nine carries and a touchdown, followed by Achane’s 45 on 10 carries and two scores.
The Aggie defense added a touchdown in the first on a scoop-and-score by linebacker Aaron Hansford. Safety Antonio Johnson blitzed free around the outside of the line, laying a thump on Prairie View A&M quarterback Jawon Pass and forcing the fumble.
Hansford led all Aggie defenders with eight tackles, while the A&M defense sacked the Panther (7-3, 6-1 in SWAC) quarterback four times in the game.
Senior kicker Seth Small broke A&M's career scoring record (371 points) with a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter that gave the Aggies a 24-0 lead.
With the younger depth of the A&M program (8-3, 4-3 in SEC) seeing extended playing time in the rout, freshman wide receiver Moose Muhammad III pulled in two touchdown catches. His first a short dig route which he took to the end zone for a 33-yard score. At the end of the first drive of the second half, Calzada delivered a perfectly-placed fade pass into Muhammad’s arms for a 30-yard score.
Freshman running back Amari Daniels ultimately tied Spiller to lead the rushing attack with 70 yards on eight carries and picked up his first career touchdown early in the fourth.
Though the passing game wasn’t needed, quarterback Zach Calzada completed 10 of 14 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. The Aggie offense picked up 447 total yards to Prairie View’s 154, including only seven passing yards.