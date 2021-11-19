No. 16 Texas A&M focused on improving during Senior Day game

The Texas A&M football program plans on having a memorable Saturday, just not one that makes national headlines.
The 16th-ranked Aggies (7-3, 4-3 SEC) will honor their seniors before playing the Prairie View A&M Panthers in their final home game of the season. There should be plenty of smiles to go around Kyle Field, since the Aggies are prohibitive favorites over Prairie View, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team allowed to use a maximum of 63 scholarships — 22 less than Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams.
A&M has never lost to an FCS team, and in the only other meeting with Prairie View, the Aggies rolled to a 67-0 victory in 2016. But FCS teams have pulled of their share of upsets and given their bigger brothers plenty of scares. Just last week, Samford had a 14-point lead on Florida before the Gators rallied for a 70-52 victory.
“It’s an example I’m using,” said A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who played at Samford. “This team is 7-2. We’re playing a very good Prairie View team.”
The Panthers lead the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s West Division at 6-1. If they beat Mississippi Valley State next week, they’ll play for the league title on Dec. 4. The Panthers have overachieved after being picked to finish fourth in the West.
“They’re a talented football team on both sides of the football,” Fisher said.
The game for A&M has little to do with how it matches up against Prairie View but how it moves on from a 29-19 loss to Ole Miss that snapped a four-game winning streak and ended the Aggies’ hope of playing for the Southeastern Conference championship. A&M’s chances of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl also took a major hit.
A&M’s focus this week was a return to the habits that led to the four straight victories.
“It’s about preparation for your opponent, but it’s [also] about your own standard of excellence,” Fisher said. “And that’s what we’re talking about here. You respect your opponent. You prepare for your opponents, but you play to your standards. You play to your level of how you’ve got to play, which is something we had really done for four straight weeks, and we just didn’t do it [last] week. They understand that, and they understand that we let that get away a little bit.”
Fisher said he and the team leaned on its seniors this week to get things back on track. The group has helped Fisher go 33-14 at A&M and lay the foundation for greater success.
“They’ve done a great job of rebuilding this program, putting the culture of it right back where we need to be, helping the recruiting basis of everything we do,” Fisher said.
It’s a unique group of seniors with some recruited and signed by former head coach Kevin Sumlin. Some of them stayed around longer than expected, taking advantage of an extra season allowed by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of A&M’s seniors signed by Sumlin, defensive ends Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and linebacker Aaron Hansford have flourished under Fisher and will be honored Saturday.
“Here’s what I’m going to say about seniors that you don’t recruit: That [they] buy into what you’re doing so much, sometimes that’s even more special,” Fisher said. “It really is.
“I appreciate them as much as anything and anybody. To be able to say, Coach, I know you didn’t recruit me, but I’m going to buy into what you do when you come in here, and I’m going to help spread your message to build a culture of what you want to do ... I have the utmost respect for those guys. And that is a very, very, very, very special group of guys to me and what they’ve done and what they’ve meant to this program.”
Fisher did sign some of A&M’s seniors who will be recognized.
Record-setting place-kicker Seth Small and safety Leon O’Neal Jr. were part of Fisher’s initial 23-player signing class ranked 17th in the country by 247sports.com in 2018.
Wide receiver Caleb Chapman, offensive lineman Luke Matthews, wide receiver Jalen Preston and tight end Max Wright also remain from Fisher’s 2018 signing class — all four took redshirts and are classified as juniors. Tight end Jace Sternberger was part of that class but declared for the NFL draft after the 2018 season and was taken in the third round by Green Bay. Defensive tackle Bobby Brown, another 2018 signee, left after last season and was drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams. The remaining members from the class of 2018 transferred or left the program.
A few other Aggies who won’t be honored Saturday could be playing their last home game as well. Offense guard Kenyon Green and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal are projected to be first-round picks in this spring’s NFL draft. They were part of the signing class of 2019 that was ranked fourth in the country. They were preseason All-Americans along with running back Isaiah Spiller and tight end Jalen Wydermyer, other juniors eligible to declare for the draft.
Leal said Saturday will be an emotional day, especially because of the super seniors, but he didn’t want to talk about his future.
“We’ve got people who came back for that sixth year,” Leal said. “It’s going to be very emotional for everybody to just play all together for the last time [at home].”
FCS trumping FBS
FCS teams beat FBS teams 12 times this season topped by Montana beating 20th-ranked Washington 13-7. Three other Power Five conference teams lost to FCS teams this year, including the Southeastern Conference’s Vanderbilt losing to East Tennessee State 23-3 and Florida State, Fisher’s former team, falling to Jacksonville State 20-17.
Fisher says more than ever FCS teams can present a challenge to the bigger schools.
“If you get down anywhere, there’s too much talent out there and especially with the transfer portal,” Fisher said. “You’re getting a lot of guys at this level of football that were really Division I players that left for different reasons, [so] there’s players everywhere.”
Montana’s victory over Washington marked the first time a ranked FBS team lost to a lower division school since 13th-ranked Iowa fell 23-21 to North Dakota State in 2016. Ranked FBS teams have lost to lower-division teams only seven times since 1978 when NCAA Division I football was divided into I-A and I-AA. The most famous victory by an FCS team came in 2007 when Appalachian State upset fifth-ranked Michigan 34-32. Starting with the 2006 season, I-AA was renamed FCS and I-A became FBS.
Fisher said everyone remembers Appalachian State’s mammoth upset in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but an FCS team beating an FBS team isn’t as shocking as it might seem.
FCS teams have beaten FBS teams 489 times since 1978. The most in one season was 29 in 1980. Other years with 25 or more include 1978 (26), 1979 (27), 1982 (25), 1985 (25). The least in a season was two in 2005, 2008 and last season, which was different because many teams didn’t play and others didn’t play outside their conference because of COVID-19. Other seasons with five or less victories by FCS teams were 1997 (4) and 2009 (5).
Vanderbilt’s loss to East Tennessee State earlier this year was the sixth by an SEC team at the hands of an FCS team. The others came in 1992 (The Citadel 10, Arkansas 3), 2004 (Maine 9, Mississippi State 7), 2010 (Jacksonville State 49, Ole Miss 48, 2OTs), 2013 (Georgia Southern 26, Florida 20) and 2015 (The Citadel 23, South Carolina 22).