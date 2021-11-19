No. 16 Texas A&M focused on improving during Senior Day game

The game for A&M has little to do with how it matches up against Prairie View but how it moves on from a 29-19 loss to Ole Miss that snapped a four-game winning streak and ended the Aggies’ hope of playing for the Southeastern Conference championship. A&M’s chances of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl also took a major hit.

A&M’s focus this week was a return to the habits that led to the four straight victories.

“It’s about preparation for your opponent, but it’s [also] about your own standard of excellence,” Fisher said. “And that’s what we’re talking about here. You respect your opponent. You prepare for your opponents, but you play to your standards. You play to your level of how you’ve got to play, which is something we had really done for four straight weeks, and we just didn’t do it [last] week. They understand that, and they understand that we let that get away a little bit.”

Fisher said he and the team leaned on its seniors this week to get things back on track. The group has helped Fisher go 33-14 at A&M and lay the foundation for greater success.

“They’ve done a great job of rebuilding this program, putting the culture of it right back where we need to be, helping the recruiting basis of everything we do,” Fisher said.