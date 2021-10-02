No. 15 Texas A&M offense can't muster final drive in 26-22 loss to Mississippi State

An oily-looking grackle found itself trapped inside the confines of Kyle Field during Saturday’s Southeastern Conference matchup between 15th-ranked Texas A&M and Mississippi State. To the amusement of the crowd, the bird marched 90 yards down the field and crossed the goal line while first-half play continued around it.
It proved to be the drive the Aggies couldn’t muster.
A&M lost 26-22 for their second straight defeat in SEC play in a continuation of start-and-stop offense that has plagued the Aggies since starting quarterback Haynes King suffered a broken tibia against Colorado on Sept. 11.
“I’m disappointed in the outcome,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We’ve got to play better in those games where every possession matters, every play matters, every situation matters, and we’ve got to execute better, and we’ve got to coach better and find ways to help them find those plays.”
Thanks to a late-game defensive stop, A&M had the ball on its own 11 with 2:31 left down 24-22. A busted run play and an incomplete pass, which was almost intercepted, left the Aggies (3-2, 0-2) facing a pivotal third-and-11. The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1) chased quarterback Zach Calzada into the Aggies’ end zone, and Nathan Pickering sacked the sophomore for a game-sealing safety.
In his third career start, Calzada completed 12 of 22 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception on the Aggies’ first drive of the game, though the pass took an unfortunate bounce off the hands of wide receiver Demond Demas.
Fisher took up for his quarterback, who was noticeably emotional after the loss.
“He made some good plays, too,” Fisher said. “Let’s go back now on some of that, too. It’s not all Zach. He had a couple of plays at the end, but he got pressure. I have to look at that on the safety. I don’t know what happened, but he led us on some nice drives, made a scramble for a nice touchdown, made a great touchdown throw.”
The touchdown throw was a perfectly placed, 11-yard fade pass to tight end Jalen Wydermyer in the back corner of the end zone, giving the Aggies a 7-3 lead early in the first quarter.
After that, it was all Mississippi State quarterback Will Roger’s rodeo, which he celebrated after the game by donning a cowboy hat during the postgame press conference.
Rogers exploded a soft 3-2-6 Aggie defensive formation with underneath routes that led to yards after the catch. The national leader in pass completions and SEC leader in passing yards connected on 46 of 59 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns.
Fisher acknowledged how much space his defensive backs gave the Bulldogs but said Rogers picked apart both zone and man-to-man coverage schemes.
“We knew all week that’s what they like to do,” A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson said. “We just had to match the routes better.”
Ill-timed penalties dug a deeper hole for A&M — another continuation of what plagued the Aggies in their 20-10 loss to Arkansas last week.
After stopping the Bulldogs on three plays inside their 8 in the first quarter, the Aggies gave Mississippi State a first down when cornerback Jaylon Jones drew a facemask penalty. On the second play after the penalty, Will Rogers hit Jaden Walley on a short crossing route for the score, regaining the lead at 10-7.
Mississippi State took a 17-13 lead into the locker room at halftime thanks to a 15-yard TD pass from Rogers to Makai Polk. The throw was perfectly placed away from the defender, and Polk’s toe drag while diving sideways secured the score.
The pair of Bulldogs hooked up again to end a 10-play, 77-yard drive in the third quarter, this time on a 20-yard TD pass. Jones slipped on the play, allowing Rogers a wide-open passing lane to his prime target for a 24-13 lead.
The Aggies got back in striking distance on a 25-yard touchdown scramble by Calzada late in the third quarter and Seth Small’s 44-yard field goal in the fourth. But Mississippi State dominated throughout, gaining 438 yards to A&M’s 297.
And now with two losses in conference play, the Aggies might need to alter their once-lofty goals for 2021.
“It’s possibly does, but you don’t worry about it,” Fisher said. “You play the next game. You set goals at the beginning of the year, and then you look at the end of the year if you get your goals. You play every week to be a good football player, to be a good team, to win the next game and keep scoring and play your tails off. We’ve got to become a good football time, line up, keep playing and see where the year takes us.”
NOTES — Thanks to an offensive line bolstered by the return of Layden Robinson, Aggie running back Isaiah Spiller picked up his third 100-yard game of the season and 13th of his career with 100 yards on 16 carries. Devon Achane followed with 69 yards on eight carries. Achane said the running lanes were more plentiful Saturday than the previous two weeks. “It felt pretty good to get the running game going,” Achane said. “We started off early. I think it was a lot there. We weren’t focused on making big runs. We were just taking what they give us.”