No. 15 Texas A&M offense can't muster final drive in 26-22 loss to Mississippi State

Ill-timed penalties dug a deeper hole for A&M — another continuation of what plagued the Aggies in their 20-10 loss to Arkansas last week.

After stopping the Bulldogs on three plays inside their 8 in the first quarter, the Aggies gave Mississippi State a first down when cornerback Jaylon Jones drew a facemask penalty. On the second play after the penalty, Will Rogers hit Jaden Walley on a short crossing route for the score, regaining the lead at 10-7.

Mississippi State took a 17-13 lead into the locker room at halftime thanks to a 15-yard TD pass from Rogers to Makai Polk. The throw was perfectly placed away from the defender, and Polk’s toe drag while diving sideways secured the score.

The pair of Bulldogs hooked up again to end a 10-play, 77-yard drive in the third quarter, this time on a 20-yard TD pass. Jones slipped on the play, allowing Rogers a wide-open passing lane to his prime target for a 24-13 lead.

The Aggies got back in striking distance on a 25-yard touchdown scramble by Calzada late in the third quarter and Seth Small’s 44-yard field goal in the fourth. But Mississippi State dominated throughout, gaining 438 yards to A&M’s 297.

And now with two losses in conference play, the Aggies might need to alter their once-lofty goals for 2021.