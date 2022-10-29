No. 15 Ole Miss posts near historic running performance in 31-28 win over Texas A&M

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin never lets an opportunity to make a sly dig pass by.

While leaving the field after the 15th-ranked Rebels’ 31-28 victory over Texas A&M, Kiffin told the SEC Network he was proud of his running backs’ effort against the Aggies, who entered Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game at Kyle Field ranked 102nd nationally against the run.

“I thought the running backs did well,” Kiffin said. “I mean, 390 yards rushing against a bunch of five-stars is pretty good.”

Kiffin’s shots at the Aggies (3-5, 1-4) range as far back as National Signing Day, when he said A&M should accrue a luxury tax for the name, image and likeness money he believes it gave its 2022 recruiting class. This week he said he would’ve liked to keep A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin on his Ole Miss staff, but the Rebels were outbid.

Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) used its two-headed running attack of freshman Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans to control Saturday’s game. Judkins ran for a career-high 205 yards and scored a touchdown on 34 carries. His 61-yard run late in the fourth quarter ultimately helped seal the victory. Evans ran for 108 yards on 17 carries.

Ole Miss’ 390 rushing yards are the most the Aggies have allowed since 2003, when Texas tallied a record 393.

While A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher declined to elaborate on the Aggies’ performance against the run Saturday, saying he needed to look at the film first, he said the Aggies have had issues fitting the run or filling the gaps between blockers to cut off running lanes.

“DJ is a really good football coach, and he knows it,” Fisher said. “We’ll get it right.”

The Rebels rode their rushers for the opening score of the game on the opening drive of the game. Of the 75 yards on the Rebel’s first drive, 57 came on the ground, including 22 by Judkins. The drive ended on quarterback Jaxson Dart’s first throw of the game, an 18-yard pass to a wide-open Dayton Wade in the end zone.

There was no acclimation period for A&M’s true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who made his first career start due to an injury to Haynes King’s throwing arm. Weigman completed his first six passes, which resulted in two Aggie touchdowns in the first quarter.

At the end of an eight-play, 7-yard drive, A&M rolled the dice on fourth-and-1 at the Rebel 3-yard line. A play-action fake to running back Devon Achane opened up wide receiver Moose Muhammad III on a slant route in the end zone for the 3-yard TD pass.

After forcing an Ole Miss punt, Weigman and the Aggies bounced back on the next drive to score again on a 15-yard reception by another true freshman, wide receiver Evan Stewart. Weigman floated a strike to the back shoulder of Evan in the end zone, and the young standout was able to pull in the one-handed catch with his left arm.

A 46-yard Ole Miss field goal put a cap on the first half with A&M leading 14-10. The Aggies posted 234 yards of offense in the first half, their highest total since the season opener against Sam Houston State.

Weigman added a 2-yard touchdown pass to freshman Noah Thomas in the fourth quarter and finished the night with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Achane to cut Ole Miss’ lead to 31-28 with just more than a minute left. The TD pass to Achane capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive that took slightly less than two minutes and gave the Aggies a chance to win late in the game.

Weigman finished with 338 yards and four TDs on 28-of-44 passing. The Aggies surpassed 24 points for the first time in SEC play this season.

On all of the Aggies’ scoring drives, they used up-tempo, which seemed to help the freshman.

“When you get in a rhythm and your plays are going, your whole offense gets in a rhythm,” Fisher said. “That’s the way you want to call it. When you get first downs and you get completions, you can get into that. That’s our whole goal to do all the time. We didn’t change anything.”

Weigman is the Aggie starting quarterback for now, Fisher said.

“I look forward to him playing next week, and we’ll get the other guys healthy and see where they are at, but I’m very comfortable with Conner playing,” Fisher said.

A&M’s defense, however, couldn’t complement the offense. Ole Miss mounted a 13-play, 94-yard drive to open the second half, capping it with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Dart to Casey Kelly. The drive was extended three times due to Aggie penalties on third down.

When the Aggies cut the Rebels’ lead to three on the Thomas touchdown, Judkins responded immediately by slipping through the defensive front for a 61-yard run that set up his 1-yard touchdown run later in the drive.

Tight end Max Wright took a long pause when asked how frustrating this season has been — one that has seen the Aggies on the verge of beating No. 1 Alabama, South Carolina and Ole Miss in their last three games.

“It’s hard. Sorry,” he said after the pause. “It’s really frustrating. We’ve been one play away quite a few games this season, and when we go back and look at the film, we’ll find five or six plays were there. ... Anytime you have games like this, you’ve really got to rally together and bring the guys in close, because these are heartbreakers.”

The Aggies will be in a fight for bowl eligibility, needing three wins in their final four games of the season. Despite the struggles and the frustration, Fisher sees a team that remains united.

“You see them in that locker room and you see them together and they’ll tell you we’re going to figure this out. We’re going to fight,” Fisher said, adding that he has no concern about the Aggies sticking together. “We’ve’ got to help them find one more play, and they’ve got help us find one more play to get over the hump.”