No. 13 Texas A&M knocks off No. 12 Auburn 20-3 at Kyle Field

While No. 13 Texas A&M struggled to pick up third-down conversions on offense, its defense helped claim an important win over No. 12 Auburn 20-3 in front of the second-largest crowd in Kyle Field history on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play.

A fumble by Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was scooped up by A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons and returned 24 yards late in the third quarter to give the Aggies a 17-3 lead. Pressure was put on Nix by A&M defensive tackle Jayden Peevy.

Aggie kicker Seth Small was needed for four field goals in the game in five attempts, thanks in part to a 3 of 13 clip on third down by the Aggie offense through the game. A&M’s first third down conversion came with just less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Auburn, though, only converted on four of its 16 third down tries in the defensive struggle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Aggie offense still gained 409 total yards to Auburn’s 226, including 217 yards on the ground. The Aggie defense, led by nine tackles from linebackers Aaron Hansford and Andre White, held the Tiger rushing attack to 73 yards on the night.

A&M’s Isaiah Spiller posted another 100-yard game, picking up 112 yards on 21 attempts. Running back Devon Achane was right behind with 98 yards on 10 carries.