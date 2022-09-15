No. 13 Miami will be without its leading receiver Saturday against No. 24 Texas A&M

MIAMI — The 13th-ranked Miami football team will be without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo for Saturday’s 8 p.m. against 24th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

Restrepo, who has 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown, has sustained a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the Miami Herald reported according to multiple sources.

Miami’s sports information department did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for an update on Restrepo’s status. It is unknown how long he will be unable to play.

Restrepo is unquestionably the player first-year head coach Mario Cristobal has praised as much, and probably more, than any other since he was hired in December.

Restrepo, who plays in the slot, had five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in the opener against Bethune-Cookman and six catches for 72 yards last week against Southern Miss.

Restrepo spoke to reporters Tuesday after practice, so the injury likely was sustained Wednesday.

“The entire receivers group is doing awesome,” Restrepo told reporters. “They’re getting better day by day on Greentree.”

Restrepo is quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s close friend and roommate. Van Dyke called him his “security blanket” before the season.

Miami’s record-breaking receivers Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley departed after last season, leaving Restrepo as the top performer and leader on a young receiving corps.

Behind Restrepo is sophomore Brashard Smith with six catches for 65 yards, followed by Michael Redding III, who has five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Outside receiver Key’Shawn Smith had 49 yards and a touchdown on three catches last week. Sophomore wide receiver Jacolby George, who was suspended for the first two games, also is back this week.

• NOTES — A&M announced Thursday that Saturday’s game is a sellout. That includes more than 36,000 student tickets already pulled. A limited number of standing-room-only tickets will be available for students beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.