No. 11 Texas A&M can't dig out of first-half hole in 29-19 loss to No. 12 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — As fast as 12th-ranked Ole Miss could run 58 plays, No. 11 Texas A&M found its outside shot at a Southeastern Conference West title racing away just as quickly Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels used that tone-setting start and a late flourish for a 29-19 victory.
Ole Miss took a 15-0 lead while running 58 first-half plays, catching the SEC’s third-best defense off guard with a breakneck pace.
“It caught me by surprise,” Aggie safety Antonio Johnson said.
Two late Ole Miss interceptions, including one returned 52 yards for a touchdown by A.J Finley, ultimately ended A&M’s comeback effort that was handicapped from the start.
Fueled by quarterback Matt Corral and a productive ground game, the Rebels posted 408 total yards of offense in the first half — one of the worst halves of football for A&M’s defense in several years. By comparison, the 2019 national champion LSU team gained 349 first-half points on the Aggies in 44 plays. In 2017, LSU put up 354 first-half yards on the Aggies in 53 plays. Wake Forest posted 406 yards on 50 plays in the 2016 Belk Bowl.
“We didn’t play with enough poise on offense or defense, either way, the first half,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We didn’t execute the plays and make the tackles, and that’s a disappointing thing coming up there, putting ourselves behind the eight ball too fast, too quick to make the plays we needed to make.”
Offensively, the Aggies managed just 91 yards in the first half. Quarterback Zach Calzada completed just 7 of 14 passes for 48 yards, and both of A&M’s top running backs had less than 25 yards apiece.
Within that flurry of Rebel offensive activity came two field goals from kicker Caden Costa and a 2-yard touchdown pass from Corral to Dontario Drummond on fourth-and-goal.
The Rebels tried another fourth-and-goal attempt in the second quarter, but Aggie cornerback Tyreek Chappell tackled tight end Casey Kelly for a 1-yard loss to get A&M the ball at its 2-yard line. But on the next play, Ole Miss stopped running back Isaiah Spiller in the end zone for a safety and 15-0 lead.
“The [lineman] didn’t get off the ball on time for some reason,” Fisher said of the play. “It was a half snap count and was late and [Ole Miss] got penetration. He got off the ball late and the guy beat him inside and made the play. It was a play we had been running for 6 yards a play earlier in that game.”
A re-energized Aggie offense came out of the locker room in the second half with ground to make up and found the plays necessary to outgain the Rebels 138-35 in the third quarter. Aggie kicker Seth Small ended the scoring draught with a 30-yard field goal, one of two in the second half. Running back Devon Achane later cut Ole Miss’ lead to 15-10 with a 24-yard touchdown run in the third. Achane ended the night with a team-high 110 yards on 12 carries.
Achane’s score also ended a seven-quarter offensive touchdown drought for the Aggies, spanning back to the third quarter of their South Carolina win.
Early in the first half, Calzada floated a strike over the top of a streaking Demond Demas in the end zone, which would have given the Aggies a 17-15 lead, but the pass bounced off Demas’ hands and face mask and fell to the ground as one of three key drops in the game.
“It affects anybody,” Fisher said of the drops. “It always affects the quarterback, which you can’t let it affect you.”
Trailing by two, the Aggies moved away from the run game, rushing only three times early in the fourth quarter and would pick up 35 yards on six rushes on the frame.
Calzada threw the first of his two late picks with seven minutes to play on a high pass to Demas. The freshman bobbled the pass and it was wrapped up in the air by Ashanti Cistrunk. Two plays later, the Rebels posted the game-winning touchdown on a 13-yard rush by Snoop Conner. A&M’s next drive ended with the pick-six that added insult to injury.
Achane scored one more touchdown on a nine-yard run, but a failed two-point conversion attempt ended A&M’s chances at a comeback.
Calzada finished 24 of 41, which set a new career high for passing attempts in a game. He collected 237 yards in the game.
Corral passed for 247 yards and a touchdown and had success through the night handing the ball to running back Jerrion Ealy to the tune of 152 yards on 24 carries.
With a third loss, A&M’s shot at claiming a spot in the SEC championship is all but gone as is a shot at a second New Year’s Six bowl in as many years, which Johnson called a disappointment.
“We’ve still just got two more games to finish out and get in a good bowl game,” Johnson said. “It was a setback, but we’ve still got goals in front of us.”