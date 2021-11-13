No. 11 Texas A&M can't dig out of first-half hole in 29-19 loss to No. 12 Ole Miss

Offensively, the Aggies managed just 91 yards in the first half. Quarterback Zach Calzada completed just 7 of 14 passes for 48 yards, and both of A&M’s top running backs had less than 25 yards apiece.

Within that flurry of Rebel offensive activity came two field goals from kicker Caden Costa and a 2-yard touchdown pass from Corral to Dontario Drummond on fourth-and-goal.

The Rebels tried another fourth-and-goal attempt in the second quarter, but Aggie cornerback Tyreek Chappell tackled tight end Casey Kelly for a 1-yard loss to get A&M the ball at its 2-yard line. But on the next play, Ole Miss stopped running back Isaiah Spiller in the end zone for a safety and 15-0 lead.

“The [lineman] didn’t get off the ball on time for some reason,” Fisher said of the play. “It was a half snap count and was late and [Ole Miss] got penetration. He got off the ball late and the guy beat him inside and made the play. It was a play we had been running for 6 yards a play earlier in that game.”