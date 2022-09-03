 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nine Aggies inducted into school’s Hall of Fame

Texas A&M inducted nine into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night at the 44th annual Burgess Banquet at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field.

The inductees included Triin Aljand ’09 (women’s swimming and diving), Gary Blair (women’s basketball), Mike Evans ’14 (football), Luke Joeckel ’14 (football), Bernard King ’03 (men’s basketball), Johnny Manziel ’14 (football), Chuck McGuire ’64 (baseball), Matt Rose ’04 (men’s swimming and diving) and Mike Scanlin ’86 (baseball).

A&M also named Cathy Capps ’85 its Hall of Honor recipient and Davey Johnson ’64 its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

