NIL open season begins for student-athletes at Texas A&M and around the country

All deals made by student-athletes must be reported to their athletics department per both state law and NCAA rules. Student-athletes can now hire agents to help with business dealings.

Schools cannot facilitate deals with student-athletes, nor can they be provided as incentive to attend the school or in a pay-for-play scenario. But individuals classified as “boosters” by the NCAA can engage in deals with student-athletes that meet all the guidelines set by state law and the NCAA.

“You can look at it one of two ways,” Bjork said. “You could say, ‘Boy, we’re not going to do anything. We’re not going to embrace this. This can be a disaster. This can be the wild, wild west.’ Maybe it will be. Maybe we’re not anticipating what might happen. You can also say we have [over 640,000] former students. We do live in the state of Texas. We have 25 million people within 250 miles. The brand of A&M is valuable. Our athletes come here — they can utilize that brand to lift them up. You can look at it as an opportunity, and we’ve chosen to do that.”