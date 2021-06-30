NIL open season begins for student-athletes at Texas A&M and around the country

Beginning Thursday, college sports fans will begin seeing social media posts from their favorite student-athletes containing #ad.
New legislation in Texas goes into effect Thursday that allows college athletes to be paid for their name, image and likeness (NIL). That includes pay for social media ads, autographs, clothing lines and appearances.
The NCAA board of directors also voted Wednesday for a national stopgap rule that will allow college athletes in all states to capitalize on NIL until federal legislation is passed.
Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said Tuesday during his monthly town hall Facebook Live broadcast that he is expecting several Aggie athletes to present the school with paperwork outlining deals Thursday.
“Do I anticipate on July 1 that we’ll have some contacts turned in from our students? Absolutely, I do. How many? I don’t know,” Bjork said. “I’ve seen some social media activity with some of our athletes who talk about being ready. They may have some things in place.”
A&M football players Leon O’Neal, Demani Richardson, Seth Small and Earnest Crownover III are among the Aggies who have hinted at such deals on social media.
According to Texas S. 1385, colleges must provide financial literacy and life skills workshops for student-athletes at the beginning of their first and third academic years. A&M will achieve this mandate and more with it’s AMPLIFY program that includes several outside companies such as INFLCR and COMPASS to aid in education, compliance reporting and partnering athletes with businesses.
All deals made by student-athletes must be reported to their athletics department per both state law and NCAA rules. Student-athletes can now hire agents to help with business dealings.
Schools cannot facilitate deals with student-athletes, nor can they be provided as incentive to attend the school or in a pay-for-play scenario. But individuals classified as “boosters” by the NCAA can engage in deals with student-athletes that meet all the guidelines set by state law and the NCAA.
“You can look at it one of two ways,” Bjork said. “You could say, ‘Boy, we’re not going to do anything. We’re not going to embrace this. This can be a disaster. This can be the wild, wild west.’ Maybe it will be. Maybe we’re not anticipating what might happen. You can also say we have [over 640,000] former students. We do live in the state of Texas. We have 25 million people within 250 miles. The brand of A&M is valuable. Our athletes come here — they can utilize that brand to lift them up. You can look at it as an opportunity, and we’ve chosen to do that.”
What Bjork is certain of is that the framework of college athletics will change in “the most transformative time in my career,” he said. The open season of NIL begins weeks after a 9-0 ruling by the Supreme Court in the NCAA v. Alston case that found the NCAA to be in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act. While this ruling narrowly looked at educational benefits for student-athletes, the opinions written by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh opened a path for more lawsuits and change regarding student-athlete compensation in college athletics.
“I think it just goes back to who are we as college athletics?” Bjork said. “We need to identify what our purpose is, what our mission is, what is the structure of the scholarship, how do we move forward? Because higher education is not going away. We are still here to get an education, get degrees, go to class and do all the things academically. That’s not going away. But what does have to change is the model of the scholarship and what are the benefits for the student-athletes. That has to be determined.”