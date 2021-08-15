NIL is no distraction for Texas A&M football team

It’s been business as usual for the Texas A&M football team in fall camp with no problems arising from the NCAA allowing athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL).
The Aggies after donning pads for a few practices have the typical bumps and bruises, but the ones with bigger pocketbooks because of NIL deals haven’t caused any commotion.
“The thing about the NIL, it has not been a distraction,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Some of the guys are really having great success with it, from what I understand, making a lot of money, I mean a lot of opportunities. That’s what it’s about, I’m very happy for them, but they haven’t let it be a distraction to the team at all and they’ve kept everything separate as far as when it’s time to work and do other things.”
Running back Isaiah Spiller, offensive tackle Kenyon Green and safety Demani Richardson each have received $10,000 to be interviewed by TexAgs.com. Spiller, a third-team preseason All-American by Phil Steele, also signed a deal with Raising Canes.
Spiller, Green and Richardson are among the team’s higher profile players, but NIL also benefitted wide receiver Hezekiah Jones who recently filed for an LLC (limited liability company) to sell clothing. Jones, who ruptured his Achilles in fall camp two years ago, purchased a sewing machine and started making pants during his recovery. He was good at it and spent the summer getting his business ready, knowing the NIL went into effect on July 1.
“Everything is in the works, in the process,” Jones said. “I’m already selling jeans, but in terms of more apparel-wise, it’s coming pretty soon.”
Jones returned to play in the final six games last season, with five starts. He ended with 18 receptions for 178 yards and is hopeful to have a big senior season.
“I had some issues at the beginning of the season, but with rehab and working out, I feel like I am as healthy as I have been in a while,” Jones said. “I am ready to contribute to the team.”
He’s also thankful to have the opportunity to start his own business, thanks to NIL.
“It’s just another opportunity to show our personality, and actually profit from it,” Jones said. “It’s been a big topic of discussion for years. So, it’s just amazing to get that accomplished, especially this year.”
Jones was one of three players to meet the media Sunday, while Richardson and Spiller were among six who talked last week.
Fisher said everyone with NIL deals “are doing all they’re supposed to do, so it’s been very good for us.”
More than 80% of the A&M team has been vaccinated.
“We’re extremely high right now,” Fisher said. “We’re probably in the mid-80s or so or higher in our rate. I know the guys are doing a pretty good job, but we’re in a very good situation.”
A&M for the second straight year has COVID-19 protocols in place and the players have done a good job adapting, Fisher said.
“It’s the new normal,” Fisher said.
Jones said it’s frustrating having boundaries with teammates and coaches, but they follow the rules.
“They’re pretty much the same [from last year],” Jones said. “We’ve already had a year under our belt from it, so we’re learning how to work through it.”
Fisher attended the memorial service Saturday of former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden. Fisher was Bowden’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before replacing the legendary Bowden when he retired.
Fisher said it was great to reminisce, but not surprisingly a lot of the talk about Bowden wasn’t about football because Bowden put God first.
“There are other things in the world,” Fisher said. “That’s the way Coach [Bobby] Bowden always lived. He used to say it all the time, football is a priority—faith, family and football.”
A&M has yet to name a 12th Man to replace Braden White who wore the number for the last 23 games.
“We’ve got quite a few candidates,” said Fisher, adding that they’re all candidates, but “[a few] are really making a push for it. We’re going to let it sort out and like I say, ‘Your actions are speaking so loud I can’t hear what you’re saying.’ So, we’ll see who does what they have to, to earn that responsibility.”
A&M has no major injuries. Junior center Luke Matthews is back at practice. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Demond Demas (foot) remains out, but is healing, Fisher said. Sophomore tight end Baylor Cupp, who missed the last two seasons with injuries, should be back at practice soon but they don’t want to overload him, Fisher said.Junior wide receiver Caleb Chapman, coming off a season-ending injury suffered against Florida, has been working out, but with no contact.
“We’ve got him in a noncontact jersey, but he’s running every route, practicing every rep,” Fisher said. “We want to ease that contact in as we go.”