NIL is no distraction for Texas A&M football team

“Everything is in the works, in the process,” Jones said. “I’m already selling jeans, but in terms of more apparel-wise, it’s coming pretty soon.”

Jones returned to play in the final six games last season, with five starts. He ended with 18 receptions for 178 yards and is hopeful to have a big senior season.

“I had some issues at the beginning of the season, but with rehab and working out, I feel like I am as healthy as I have been in a while,” Jones said. “I am ready to contribute to the team.”

He’s also thankful to have the opportunity to start his own business, thanks to NIL.

“It’s just another opportunity to show our personality, and actually profit from it,” Jones said. “It’s been a big topic of discussion for years. So, it’s just amazing to get that accomplished, especially this year.”

Jones was one of three players to meet the media Sunday, while Richardson and Spiller were among six who talked last week.

Fisher said everyone with NIL deals “are doing all they’re supposed to do, so it’s been very good for us.”

More than 80% of the A&M team has been vaccinated.