Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films will release a documentary on former A&M All-American Dat Nguyen on Independence Day.

“All American — The Dat Nguyen Story” will debut on the Texas A&M Athletics website at 12thMan.com/Dat and on the 12th Man TV OTT app available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire Stick.

Nguyen, a consensus All-American in 1998, played for the Dallas Cowboys for seven seasons. Nguyen’s family fled Vietnam during the fall of Saigon. Nguyen was born in a refugee camp in Arkansas. The family eventually settled in Rockport where he played for Rockport-Fulton.

“There is perhaps no greater Aggie story and ultimately American story than that of Dat Nguyen,” said Andy Richardson, 12th Man Productions, associate athletics director.