New Texas A&M football schedule features early bout with Crimson Tide

Alabama will open up Texas A&M football’s 2020 road slate in the Southeastern Conference’s conference-only schedule, which was released Monday.
After hosting Vanderbilt in Week 1, the Aggies will travel to Tuscaloosa to square off with the Crimson Tide on Oct. 3, the second week of the season. Originally, A&M was to face Alabama on Nov. 21, in the second-to-last week of the season.
Two weeks ago, the SEC announced it would shift to a 10-game, conference-only slate, due to concerns with playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally, SEC programs face eight conference opponents.
Thanksgiving rivalry matchups, including Texas A&M vs. LSU, have been preserved on the week of the holiday weekend, which this season marks the penultimate week of play. The Aggies will host the Tigers on Nov. 28.
A&M’s season will end at Auburn (Dec. 5), a week after the Tigers face the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl. The Egg Bowl, featuring Ole Miss and Mississippi State will also take place during Week 9.
The last time A&M played a regular season game in December was a 16-6 home loss to Texas on Dec. 2, 1995.
Florida, one of A&M’s two added SEC East foes, travels to Kyle Field on Oct. 10. A&M gets its first crack at new Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach in Starkville on Oct. 17.
A&M’s open week is Oct. 24.
Arkansas makes its first trip to College Station since 2012 on Halloween, in a game that was scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the game will be shifted to Kyle Field, because A&M was the designated home time for this season.
The Aggies embark on their longest stretch away from Aggieland, traveling to South Carolina on Nov. 7 and then to Tennessee, another added SEC East game, on Nov. 14.
Ole Miss and new head coach Lane Kiffin comes to College Station on Nov. 21, before the Aggies close with LSU and a trip to Auburn.
The SEC championship will be Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!