New Texas A&M football schedule features early bout with Crimson Tide

Alabama will open up Texas A&M football’s 2020 road slate in the Southeastern Conference’s conference-only schedule, which was released Monday.

After hosting Vanderbilt in Week 1, the Aggies will travel to Tuscaloosa to square off with the Crimson Tide on Oct. 3, the second week of the season. Originally, A&M was to face Alabama on Nov. 21, in the second-to-last week of the season.

Two weeks ago, the SEC announced it would shift to a 10-game, conference-only slate, due to concerns with playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally, SEC programs face eight conference opponents.

Thanksgiving rivalry matchups, including Texas A&M vs. LSU, have been preserved on the week of the holiday weekend, which this season marks the penultimate week of play. The Aggies will host the Tigers on Nov. 28.

A&M’s season will end at Auburn (Dec. 5), a week after the Tigers face the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl. The Egg Bowl, featuring Ole Miss and Mississippi State will also take place during Week 9.

The last time A&M played a regular season game in December was a 16-6 home loss to Texas on Dec. 2, 1995.