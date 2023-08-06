Bobby Petrino’s smiling face reflected how much fun he’s having working for Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher.

Petrino, who was hired in January to be the Aggies' offensive coordinator, met with the local media for the first time Sunday. Petrino was insightful and engaging, never blinking or hesitating when asked about his relationship with Fisher.

“I can tell you this, working with Coach Fisher, my respect for him has gotten even higher than it was when I came here,” Petrino said. “I've worked for some head coaches that do a great job of being the CEO and managing everything, but really weren't into the ball part of it. And this has been a lot of fun. I've learned a lot of football since I've been here.”

Fisher hiring Petrino was one of the bigger offseason stories. Fisher is a former collegiate quarterback and offensive coordinator who called the plays since being named head coach at Florida State in 2010. He won a national title in 2013, when the Seminoles averaged 519.1 yards and 51.6 points. A&M’s offense had declined the last two seasons, ranking 92nd in total offense (360.9 ypg) and 100th in scoring 22.8 (ppg) last year as A&M went 5-7, only Fisher's second losing season. Fisher brought in Petrino, but the former former collegiate and NFL head coach hasn’t been an offensive coordinator since 2002. Many wondered if Fisher indeed will give up play-calling duties. Many also doubted the two could get along.

“I've read or heard, or I've had people send me things about [how are] you and Coach Fisher getting along, da da da,” Petrino said. “That's not really how it works. OK? Coach is the boss. All right? And my job is to try to keep him happy and make sure that everything works the way he wants it to work.”

The Fisher-Petrino speculation amuses Petrino.

“I mean, you kind of like get a smile on your face and laugh about it,” Petrino said. “Because it really is not how it works.”

Petrino is calling the plays in practice, which was the case Sunday afternoon as A&M held its only open practice of fall camp on Kyle Field.

“I always had the itch to get back to this conference and be able to coach at this level,” Petrino said.

Fisher afforded him that opportunity. Petrino spent the last three seasons as head coach at FCS Missouri State, mentoring young coaches. The 62-year-old Petrino felt they were ready to be on their own. So he sought a good assistant’s job where he could get back in the quarterbacks room. He talked to Fisher, but Petrino was hired as offensive coordinator at UNLV in mid-December. Less than a month later, the former Arkansas head coach was back in the Southeastern Conference.

The A&M players have said Petrino is calmer than expected.

“You know, my job is now I'm a teacher most,” Petrino said. “First and foremost, my role is to teach and learn and get to know how they learn, which I'm truly enjoying. Being in the classroom with the quarterbacks and teaching and being there every day has been a lot of fun.”

Petrino has Fisher to thank.

“I work for Coach Fisher,” Petrino said. “This is his program. I'm very, very impressed. That's one of the reasons I came here is because of my knowledge of how he runs a program. But it's my job to make sure I'm working hard every day and it's been fun though, I can tell you that it's been really enjoyable just because he's got such a great offensive mind.”