As the Florida football team attempted to march down the field at Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday night, ESPN color commentator Kirk Herbstreit continued to empathize the necessity for the Gators to run plays near the boundary. Trailing 24-11, Florida had to end plays by running out of bounds to conserve time.

There was nearly six minutes remaining in the game.

College football, especially in the final quarter, will have a much different feel for teams attempting to make a late-game comeback because of rule changes that have gone into effect for the 2023-24 season, most notably that the clock will not stop after first downs when the play is completed inbounds. However, the clock will stop after any first down in the final two minutes of each half.

The reasoning is player safety, said NCAA and Southeastern Conference head of officials John McDaid. The goal is to reduce the number of plays that athletes encounter throughout a game.

“This basically duplicates the rule that we see in the National Football League,” McDaid said at SEC Media Days. “The committee discussed other changes to the timing rules for the purposes of driving down the number of plays per game. This is the only one that they have adopted. There were several reasons for that, but one of the more compelling reasons is I’ll use the analogy of a doctor prescribing medication. The doctor doesn’t want to prescribe too much medication right out of the gate because if there’s a change in the pace, you don’t know which medication is attributed to what. We have this rule change for this year. We’re going to see what effect it has on our game from an overall number of plays.”

This rule is paired with a change in how penalties are assessed at the end of the first and third quarters. No longer will untimed downs be run, but the penalty will be added on after the field is flipped and play resumes the next quarter. Coaches also can no longer call consecutive timeouts in the same dead ball period.

The latter two penalties were adopted to reduce overall time of play, McDaid said.

On average last season, game times lasted 3 hours, 21 minutes. That time was 3:25 in the SEC. The oscillation over the last 10 years has remained within a 6-minute span, McDaid said.

Last season, A&M was on the higher end of that scale, with its games averaging games 3:38. That average, however, included a season opener against Sam Houston that lasted six hours due to a weather delay.

As far as plays per game, the nation averaged 178 per game last year. The SEC was one behind at 177. With a struggling offense that tended to run slowly, Aggie games averaged 133.6 plays per game last season.

“I do want to underscore this,” McDaid said. “There is not concern about game times averaging 3:21. There is concern for game times that are 3:45 and greater. Similarly, there’s not necessarily concern for games that average 180 plays a game. There is concern for games that have 200 plus plays per game. There are a number of them each and every year in each and every conference.”

In the few games that have been played so far this season, games are averaging 3:24. The longest was Arizona State’s victory over Southern Utah at 6:06, though the game encountered a weather delay. The fastest was Notre Dame’s clash against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, which lasted 2:50.

Those games have consisted of an average 127.9 plays per game.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he sees the rules affecting six to 10 plays a game, which can make a significant difference.

“That’s a drive,” he said. “That can be two drives. That’s a possession or two. You’re taking it shorter and shorter because of health. You’re taking it more to pro football. You’re taking it to more like the pro game. Hate to say it, in college football, you need to make a lot of the rules like the pro game. If you are training them for it, why not be like them?”

Throughout practice this fall, the Aggie coaching staff has presented situational drills that reinforce the new rules, Fisher said. That includes running two-minute drills that begin with approximately 2 1/2 minutes on the clock to learn how they can save a play here and there.

“[We put] different times on the clock to educate them and put them in a comfort zone where they just react and do those things,” Fisher said. “We put them in that daily. We work a ton of situations each and every day and we always will.”

Aggie veteran wide receiver Ainias Smith said the emphasis in practice was to hurry back to the line of scrimmage after first downs so that time does not leak off the clock.

As far as safety, Smith said it hasn’t been as much of an issue for him during his time at A&M in a ball-control offense that strove to limit the amount of plays that were run in a game.

“I mean, I guess it works out for the safety of the guys, making sure they don’t cramp and whatnot,” he said. “We’re not out there way too long. But at the same time, you’ve got to play no matter what the time is. We don’t really pay attention to the clock. Just get down, line up and go ball.”

Florida ultimately was unable to mount a comeback over the Utes in that Thursday night affair, but Fisher said the key in the change was leaving the last two minutes of the half alone, when it came to the rule on first downs.

“I think that makes the college game a little more unique and gives you better finishes and chances for comebacks than you do in pro football because of stopping it then and out of bounds,” Fisher said.