New Mexico-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter look

FIRST QUARTER
Riveting start: Texas A&M junior Ainias Smith had a career-best 39-yard punt return, and three plays later the Aggies had a 7-0 lead.
Too easy: A&M redshirt freshman Demond Demas caught a 70-yard touchdown pass on the team’s fourth play. New Mexico failed to cover Demas, who ran straight up the field and blew wide open.
Smart decision: As a trio of New Mexico players watched a bouncing punt, Smith picked it up and returned it 72 yards into the end zone, but a holding penalty by Tyreek Chappell brought it back to the Lobo 48-yard line, making it a 34-yard return.
Key statistic: A&M gained 141 yards on 13 plays. The Aggies didn’t reach 141 yards against Colorado last week until the fourth quarter.
SECOND QUARTER
First mistake costly: New Mexico’s first penalty, a holding call on safety Ronald Wilson, wiped out an 8-yard sack by Joey Noble in the red zone. The Aggies turned the good fortune into their third touchdown drive.
Interesting 5 yards: A&M running back Isaiah Spiller made two Lobos miss on a 5-yard touchdown run that had an inauspicious start as both Spiller and Smith looked like they expected to take the handoff.
After further review: Smith electrified the crowd with what appeared to be a 50-yard punt return. Officials originally ruled that Smith successfully spun away from Andrell Barney Jr.’s tackle attempt after making the catch, and he capped the play by hurdling a fallen Lobo. But it all went for naught when the replay official saw that Smith’s right elbow touched down while he tried to escape Barney Jr., making it officially a 1-yard return.
Key statistic: A&M held New Mexico to 15 yards on 11 plays.
THIRD QUARTER
Game’s first turnover: On a dead run, New Mexico safety Tavian Combs cut in front of tight end Jalen Wydermyer, snatched a Zach Calzada pass and managed to get a foot inbounds for an interception that stood up to review.
Behind enemy lines: New Mexico reached A&M territory for the first time on Mannie Logan-Greene’s 11-yard reception to the Aggie 39.
First touchdown catch: A&M true freshman Moose Muhammad III hauled in a 7-yard touchdown catch with his right hand, bringing the football into his body on the best catch of the game.
Key statistic: A&M had a 153-9 edge in total offensive yards.
FOURTH QUARTER
Let it rain: With 10 minutes, 38 seconds left, a cloud burst of rain sent fans for cover with many of them roaring their approval on the hot, muggy day.
Team work: A&M redshirt freshman linebacker Edgerrin Cooper snagged the first interception of his career with an assist from Aggie safety Leon O’Neal Jr., who smothered the intended receiver as the ball bounced off of him.
Mop-up time: A&M true freshman quarterback Blake Bost, a walk-on who had scholarship offers from other schools, played the Aggies’ last series. Bost handed the ball off five times to end the game.
Key statistic: Little happened in the quiet final quarter as each team ran 15 plays with A&M holding a 39-38 edge in yards.
— ROBERT CESSNA