New Mexico-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter look

After further review: Smith electrified the crowd with what appeared to be a 50-yard punt return. Officials originally ruled that Smith successfully spun away from Andrell Barney Jr.’s tackle attempt after making the catch, and he capped the play by hurdling a fallen Lobo. But it all went for naught when the replay official saw that Smith’s right elbow touched down while he tried to escape Barney Jr., making it officially a 1-yard return.

Key statistic: A&M held New Mexico to 15 yards on 11 plays.

THIRD QUARTER

Game’s first turnover: On a dead run, New Mexico safety Tavian Combs cut in front of tight end Jalen Wydermyer, snatched a Zach Calzada pass and managed to get a foot inbounds for an interception that stood up to review.

Behind enemy lines: New Mexico reached A&M territory for the first time on Mannie Logan-Greene’s 11-yard reception to the Aggie 39.

First touchdown catch: A&M true freshman Moose Muhammad III hauled in a 7-yard touchdown catch with his right hand, bringing the football into his body on the best catch of the game.

Key statistic: A&M had a 153-9 edge in total offensive yards.