New Mexico at Texas A&M Pregame Blitz

Here's how Texas A&M matches up against New Mexico:

When the Aggies run

With four new starters, Texas A&M’s offensive line had some tough sledding against Colorado as the Aggies rushed for only 98 yards. It was just the third time in 13 games under head coach Jimbo Fisher that the Aggies failed to rush for 100 yards with the other two against Clemson. Look for A&M to bounce back in a big way. New Mexico has allowed only 51.5 yards rushing per game this season but against weak competition. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Aggies pass

A&M’s receivers couldn’t get separation last week, and backup quarterback Zach Calzada was rusty coming off the bench. Both will be much better with a week of practice along with playing at home. Wide receiver Ainias Smith likely will bounce back from a three-catch, 19-yard performance. Those were his fewest receiving yards since the 2019 Texas Bowl when he saw plenty of action at running back. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Lobos run