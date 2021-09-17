New Mexico at Texas A&M Pregame Blitz

Here's how Texas A&M matches up against New Mexico:
When the Aggies run
With four new starters, Texas A&M’s offensive line had some tough sledding against Colorado as the Aggies rushed for only 98 yards. It was just the third time in 13 games under head coach Jimbo Fisher that the Aggies failed to rush for 100 yards with the other two against Clemson. Look for A&M to bounce back in a big way. New Mexico has allowed only 51.5 yards rushing per game this season but against weak competition. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
A&M’s receivers couldn’t get separation last week, and backup quarterback Zach Calzada was rusty coming off the bench. Both will be much better with a week of practice along with playing at home. Wide receiver Ainias Smith likely will bounce back from a three-catch, 19-yard performance. Those were his fewest receiving yards since the 2019 Texas Bowl when he saw plenty of action at running back. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Lobos run
Running backs Bobby Cole and Aaron Dumas have combined for 254 yards on 55 carries, getting caught behind the line only twice overall. A&M has given up 205 yards rushing in just the first half of its first two games. Mobile quarterbacks have hurt the Aggies, and New Mexico’s Terry Wilson rushed for 1,015 yards in three seasons at Kentucky. Still, New Mexico’s offensive line will have a tough time against A&M’s athletic front. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Lobos pass
Wilson threw for a career-high 381 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Aggies of New Mexico State, who are ranked 128th out of 130 FBS schools this week in cbssports.com’s comprehensive team rankings. The Aggies of A&M, who rank second in pass defense efficiency, add another lineman in McKinnley Jackson, who will see his first action after dealing with off-the-field issues. Cornerback Myles Jones, who has the most career starts on the team, also could return. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
Special teams
A&M’s Nik Constantinou gives the Aggies a 12-yard edge in net punting, not that field position should be an issue. Smith has a chance for the longest punt return of his career against a unit that has allowed a 44-yard return already. The Lobos’ Emmanuel Logan-Greene has a 53-yard punt return and 39-yard kickoff return, but A&M probably won’t give him a chance to make a play in the kicking game. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
Intangibles
A&M often has lacked intensity for 11 a.m. kickoffs in the past, but that shouldn’t be a problem this week with a new starting quarterback under center and the Southeastern Conference opener set for next week. The early start will be tougher on the visitors who play in Mountain time. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
NEW MEXICO MUST
• Pressure the QB: Calzada will be pumped for his first start, which could lead to mistakes. The Lobos can press the issue by getting after him.
• Cut down on penalties: The Lobos had 12 for 112 yards last week. They can’t afford to help the Aggies this week.
• Lean on its QB: Wilson didn’t have a turnover when he played at Kyle Field in 2018. His cool will be key for New Mexico.
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Clean it up: Execution errors stymied A&M’s offense last week.
• Play like an CFP team: A&M has played down to the competition thus far. It’s time the Aggies throw around their weight.
• Eliminate turnovers: A&M ranks 114th nationally in turnovers lost, a stat that must improve for the Aggies to reach any of their 2021 goals.
-- ROBERT CESSNA