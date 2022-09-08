On this week's podcast, Travis L. Brown talks with former Texas A&M defensive lineman Jay Arnold as a part of a new weekly video series breaking down the x's and o's of the Aggie performance against Sam Houston. Also, Brown and Robert Cessna talk with Patrick McCormack of the Watauga Democrat to help preview Appalachian State.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: What's the deal with twists and stunts?
