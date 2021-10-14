 Skip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Texas A&M upset Alabama, now where do the Aggies go from here?
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Texas A&M upset Alabama, now where do the Aggies go from here?

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, the crew looks back at Texas A&M's upset win over Alabama and where the Aggies go from here. Plus, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Dave Matter joins to preview Texas A&M's game at Missouri.

Watch now as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Dave Matter discusses Texas A&M-Missouri.

Watch now as the My Aggie Nation Podcast crew looks back at Texas A&M's win over Alabama and ahead to Aggies' game at Missouri.
