My Aggie Nation Podcast: Remember the ... Bonham Trophy?

On this week's episode, the podcast welcomes weekly Eagle contributor Jay Arnold to look at what open week is like for a player and the Aggies' upcoming matchup against South Carolina. Also, Ben Portnoy from The State takes a look at the Gamecock's season to date.

