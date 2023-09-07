The Eagle's Robert Cessna and Travis L. Brown dissect the Texas A&M football team's first game of the season and look ahead to Saturday's road test at Miami. Also, The Miami Herald's Susan Miller Degnan joins the podcast to preview the Hurricanes.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Is Texas A&M this good, or was it just against New Mexico?
