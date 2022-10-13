On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, The Eagle's Robert Cessna, Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller rate the opening half of Texas A&M's season and predict A&M's finish.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Grading the first half of Texas A&M's football season
